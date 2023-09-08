Available immediately to schools and teachers worldwide and easily accessible through the Google Play Store, the special Chromebook version of LumaFusion has accessible pricing and flexible licensing.

LumaTouch announced it has partnered with Google to launch a formal education program for teachers and students worldwide who use the Google Chromebook as part of their teaching tools for learning. “LumaFusion for Learning” is designed to make video editing skills and the craft of visual storytelling more accessible for educators and their students.

LumaFusion’s announcement comes weeks after Filmic Inc. announcement of its decision to launch a major education initiative designed to make mobile filmmaking resources – including its mobile cinema camera, Filmic Pro – more accessible to teachers and students at schools, universities and film schools around the world. What we’re seeing here, now, is that major players in this area are looking with interest towards potential new clients, by creating the means for them to start playing with the tools.

The program now announced, LumaFusion for Learning offers special Chromebook version of LumaFusion with accessible pricing and flexible licensing models for students and teachers, according to the company. As a result of this partnership with Google, LumaTouch is offering deeply discounted versions of its award-winning multitrack editing platform, along with access to Storyblocks stock video content with flexible license management models to ensure all teacher and students with Chromebooks can include LumaFusion as part of their filmmaking and audio/video programs within their schools.

The newly launched program comes as teachers are preparing for the beginning of the new school year, and is aligned with LumaTouch’s mission of creating inspirational, and accessible tools and resources for a new generation of visual storytellers. At launch the LumaFusion for Learning is available for Chromebooks, but the team at LumaTouch is also in the process of developing an expanded educator program to include LumaFusion for iOS products; details of the expanded program will be announced at a later date.

The new LumaTouch Education Program is available immediately to schools and teachers worldwide and is easily accessible through the Google Play Store. Follow the link for more information or to participate in the LumaFusion for Learning program’s volume discount pricing models.