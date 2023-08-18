LumaFusion now has support for animated GIF import/export, which means it works well with apps like Procreate for creating simple animations and adding them to your stories.

LumaTouch announced a new update to its signature multitrack editing platform for iOS: LumaFusion v4.1. With this new free update, LumaFusion now enables animated GIF import and export capabilities and further expands its library of transitions. These new feature updates are integral to LumaTouch’s mission of empowering visual storytellers of all skill levels by adding new dimensions and capabilities to their portfolio of editing tools – including animation.

According to LumaTouch, “with the addition of animated GIF import and export, LumaFusion now works seamlessly with industry-popular digital illustration apps, such as Procreate. LumaFusion editors can now easily introduce animations, and animated looping GIFs to their stories. Animated GIFs, or short animations converted to GIFs within apps like Procreate, can be imported directly into LumaFusion and dropped directly onto the timeline for further editing, if desired. With this capability, content creators can quickly and easily create animated, looping content ideal for distribution on social media – directly from their iPhone or iPads.”

The Curious Editor

To demonstrate the ease at which content creators can conceive, plan and create their stories and overcome obstacles and challenges, LumaTouch co-founder, Terri Morgan, also launched a new YouTube series called “The Curious Editor” in which she brings viewers on a creative journey of tackling new editing challenges and techniques, including adding simple animations to their stories using Procreate and the new import/export features in LumaFusion. “The Curious Editor” is a weekly series appearing on the LumaTouch YouTube channel.

The addition of the support for animated GIF import/export is not all the news for the software. LumaFusion v4.1 also expands its library of transitions with the addition of two new categories of transitions: Perspective Turns and Stretches:

Perspective Turns creates a transition in which video turns in a 3D plane, creating a fun and visually interesting way to add to a story;

Stretches enables storytellers to add an exciting dynamic between sequences, in which one sequence literally stretches into the next sequence.

These two transition packs are included free for existing customers with the LumaFusion v4.1 update.

LumaFusion v4.1 is a free update for existing customers. The download is available immediately for new customers in the Apple App Store and is priced at $29.99 USD. For more information, please visit.