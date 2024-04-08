A panel of industry experts prognosticates on the impact AI will have on the film industry in the near future

Attending NAB? Join us in our booth for our industry roundtable about the effects of AI on the film industry.

Tuesday, 3:30pm April 16, Central Hall C3334

Panelists:

Ryan Steelberg, CEO, Veritone

Ryan Steelberg is a seasoned technology executive and pioneer of digital and data-driven businesses. He is currently the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Veritone, Inc., a leading AI software and services company, public on NASDAQ.

Eric Toulain, Director of Product Management, Ateliere

Eric is the Director of Product Management at Ateliere Creative Technologies, a pioneering technological force transforming the Digital Supply Chain from post-production to distribution to OTT platforms with ground-breaking innovations. He previously helped the top major Studios, News and Sports Broadcasters across Americas, EMEA and APAC accelerate their time-to-market and improve their operations by designing and leading company-wide deployments of media management solutions.

Terri Morgan, LumaTouch Co-Founder

Co-founder of LumaTouch, Terri has been a professional in the video industry for over 30 years, working as product manager, designer and subject matter expert for companies such as Lightworks, Tektronix, Fast Multimedia, Pinnacle Systems and Avid. Video editing has been her life-long passion and she brings that passion to LumaTouch. Prior to co-founding LumaTouch she was Senior Principal Product Designer and Product Manager at Avid creating Pinnacle Studio for PC and Pinnacle Studio for iOS.

Michael Cioni, Co-founder and CEO, Strada

Recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of Hollywood’s most influential people in tech, Michael Cioni has been at the forefront of a number of technological firsts, playing a pivotal role in movements that have re-routed the trajectory of cinematic tradition. A four-time Emmy winner, Michael was the co-founder and CEO of post house Light Iron — acquired by Panavision. As Senior Director of Global Innovation at Frame.io, an Adobe company, Cioni led numerous workflow innovations, including Camera to Cloud. Through Strada, Michael and brother Peter Cioni are on a mission to once again transform the media and entertainment industry.