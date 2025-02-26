LumaTouch announced it is adding significant new capabilities to its award-winning professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices with the launch of LumaFusion v5.2.

Designed to elevate the editing workflow for storytellers on mobile devices even more, this newest version of LumaFusion now offers a capability once reserved for high-end professional desktop video editing suites: it adds Adjustment Clips and support for 12 video and 12 audio tracks – effectively doubling the capabilities of LumaFusion from 6 video and 6 audio tracks to 12 tracks each.

The expanded video and audio tracks, and the Adjustment Clips have been added to the Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing features within LumaFusion, which can be purchased either as one-time in-app purchases, or as part of the recently-launched Creator Pass subscription-based feature pack. LumaTouch notes that “customers who already own or subscribe to these features will receive them for no additional cost. This pricing structure is part of the commitment from LumaTouch to offer customers a choice between one-time payments and subscription models.”

The new LumaFusion v5.2 also includes a number of free new features for existing customers, such as SVG Shape Import, Quick Zoom transitions and a variety of new Preset Shapes.

This new announcement of LumaFusion v5.2 adds the following new capabilities to the Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing features as part of the Creator Pass subscription, but also available as one-time in-app purchases:

Support for Editing 12 Tracks of Video/Audio: This new feature enables LumaFusion storytellers to build elaborate stories using 12 tracks of video and 12 tracks of audio

Adjustment Clips: Easily make changes to multiple clips on the Timeline at once to not only tweak colors and add filters, but also change the position/size/scale and cropping for all layers below the Adjustment Clip on the timeline. Multiple adjustment clips can be layered with keyframing to design stunning animations and effects, enabling storytellers to maximize the benefits of having 12 tracks to work with.

The new 12 video and audio tracks and Adjust Clips capabilities are available immediately and have been added to the Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing features, which are included in the LumaFusion Creator Pass’ subscription-based feature pack. They are also available as one-time in-app purchases. Pricing is as follows:

LumaFusion Creator Pass subscription: $9.99 USD/month or $69.99 USD/year

Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing one-time purchase: $19.99 USD

LumaFusion for Mac and iOS is available for download from the App Store, and LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store. LumaFusion (on all platforms) is available for a one-time purchase price of $29.00 USD.