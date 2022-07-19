LumaTouch announced a new, free update, to its signature multitrack editing platform for iOS, LumaFusion. It’s a significant release that enhances the professional color and effects workflow.

LumaFusion v3.1 brings a major update to Lumatouch’s software, with the addition of a new Scopes feature, which shows histograms, waveforms and vectorscopes in real time.

With a UI/UX that is inspired by, and specifically designed for the iOS touch screen, LumaFusion is a multitrack editing platform for iOS that delivers professional-caliber video editing with a fluid, intuitive and natural multitouch screen experience. thoughtfully designed by post production industry veterans with a careful eye toward re-thinking how key features are presented – accessible and elegantly deployed within a touch screen environment, LumaFusion moves forward now, with a new free update that includes a series of updates making this a significant release.

With this new update, LumaFusion is significantly enhancing the professional color workflow experience with the addition of its new Scopes feature, which shows histograms, waveforms and vectorscopes in real time, and in customizable panels.

Since Scopes work in real time, LumaFusion editors will be able to see results of settings changes immediately, and animate them to see results during video playback. All the Scopes “will work for both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) color spaces”, says LumaTouch.

LumaTouch also announced that this new update is expanding its already extensive effects workflow with the ability to add multiple LUTs and effects to any clip simultaneously. This new feature streamlines and accelerates the workflow for creators while giving them creative freedom to quickly add a signature ‘look’ to their content. Customers can even combine in-camera LUTs and multiple instances of any effect to their footage for highly-stylized, professional looking sequences.

New features and workflow enhancements

Here is some more information about this new release, as shared by LumaTouch:

Additional new features and enhancements in LumaFusion 3.1

LumaFusion also includes a number of new features and workflow enhancements designed to make the storytelling process even more fluid for customers; many new features and developments are inspired by feedback from the extensive community of LumaFusion editors. Select new features include:

The ability to reorder audio effects for complete control over audio adjustments;

Automatic project backup management now stores current backups, plus one per day for the last 30 days, and one per month for prior months;

New Import and Restore feature in the Project Manager makes it easy to find and restore automatic project backups;

Leverages new categorized and searchable keyboard shortcuts available in iOS 15.

LumaFusion 3.1 also introduces a number of improvements to the workflow, including:

Dropbox now shows both personal and team folders for accounts that have Team Spaces;

Improved drag and drop and timeline lasso selection when using a trackpad or mouse;

Improved clip representation in the Timeline, with transitions clearly showing their connection to media clips;

Improved UI styling throughout LumaFusion;

Improved readable project archive format enables many future features;

Dozens of smaller improvements to make editing tasks quicker and easier.

LumaFusion v3.1 is a free update for existing customers. The download is available immediately for new customers in the Apple App Store and is priced at $29.99 USD. Follow the link to visit Lumatouch’s website for more information.