LumaTouch announced it has partnered with CNN Academy in a concerted effort to advance mobile storytelling techniques and support training across all of CNN Academy’s programs.

As a result of the new partnership announced during Mojofest 2025 in Dublin, LumaFusion will become the exclusive video editing application taught across CNN Academy training programs.

LumaFusion, the multitrack editing platform for Mac, iOS, Android and ChromeOS that delivers professional-caliber video editing with a fluid, intuitive and natural multitouch screen experience and a UI/UX that is inspired by, and specifically designed for, the touch screen is chosen as the exclusive video editing application taught across CNN Academy training programs.

The partnership, announced this week during Mojofest 2025 in Dublin, which is also sponsored by CNN Academy, signals LumaTouch’s commitment to empowering and educating the next generation of journalists, storytellers and creators with the tools, techniques and skills they need to navigate the Creator Economy in one of the most technologically disruptive, and challenging eras for journalists since the dawn of the Internet.

The award-winning professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices, LumaFusion, featuresa an UI that has been thoughtfully designed by post production industry veterans with a careful eye toward re-thinking how key features are presented – accessible and elegantly deployed within a touch screen environment. LumaFusion presents a single, glass-panel window into a fluid, intuitive and inspiring story-telling environment, with features and function literally right beneath your fingertips – and not buried in disruptive, clumsy and antiquated menu/submenu user interfaces so ubiquitous in legacy editing platforms.

The mobile video editing app helps to advance mobile storytelling training across CNN Academy programs. CNN Academy was established to nurture the skills and talent of the next generation of journalists and content creators, offering advanced training and mentorship across multiple continents.

Terri Morgan, co-founder of LumaTouch commented, “This partnership marks a significant step in bridging the gap between media training and practical application in today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape.”

Additionally, as part of the agreement, LumaTouch has worked closely with CNN Academy to develop a comprehensive approach to empowering its students, including:

Co-Developed Course Development: CNN Academy and LumaTouch have jointly developed a course on Mobile Storytelling, featuring best practices and tutorials on using the LumaFusion app. This course will be made available to all CNN Academy Hub users.

Training Support: LumaTouch is providing LumaFusion training support throughout the CNN Academy programs, including virtual workshops, Q&A sessions and resource materials.

LumaFusion Free for All CNN Academy Students: LumaTouch is also providing the LumaFusion mobile video editing app free of charge to all CNN Academy students for the duration of their participation in the program.

The Festival of mobile content creators, MojoFest is the place to be to gain insider insights, hands-on training, and direct access to industry pioneers driving innovation in mobile storytelling, video production, and digital engagement. The speaker spotlight includes Max Foster, CNN Anchor and Correspondent, PhotoJoseph Content Creator and Educator and many others, with keynotes from Creator | Influencer Hannah Wilson and Jacque Smith, VP Digital video production, CNN. LumaTouch co-founder and creator of LumaFusion, Terri Morgan, also delivered a presentation during Mojofest on ethics in storytelling and journalism in the age of AI, as part of a panel discussion entitled “Trust in the Age of AI.”