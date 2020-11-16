LumaFusion is making great strides in making the mobile editing experience a pleasant one and the new updates represent great news, especially for iPhone 12 users anxious to edit their new footage.

Luma Touch announced the new version of LumaFusion adds full HDR support with 10-bit processing to easily manage video content shot with the new iPhones.

On the heels of the release of the newest iPhone 12 from Apple, Luma Touch announced it is driving forward with an ambitious agenda for developing the most fully-featured professional editing experience on an iPad. As the new smartphone from Apple offers a highly-touted Dolby Vision color experience, the new version of LumaFusion adds full HDR support with 10-bit processing to easily manage video content shot with the new iPhones.

Additionally, LumaFusion v2.4 adds a number of new features to enhance the professional editing experience, including HEVC transparency and a significantly enhanced chroma and luma keyer with automatic color detection, mask display and advanced Erosion and Spill Suppression controls – which are especially useful for cleaning up green screen footage and other effects-laden sequences.

New Features of LumaFusion v2.4

LumaFusion v2.4 adds a breadth of new features, and some enhanced features, to enable editors of all skill levels take full advantage of new advancements in camera technology, including the new Dolby Vision HDR features recently announced in the new iPhone 12. New features in this latest update include:

HDR Support with 10-bit Processing and Export: Create projects for HLG, PQ P3, and Rec-709 10-bit color spaces. Use compatible HDR media from a wide range of cameras, drones, and the new iPhone 12 Pros;

Export H265 with Transparency: Export complex animations that you can easily overlay in new projects;

New Chroma Keyer with automatic key color detection, mask display, and advanced Erosion and Spill Suppression controls;

New Luma Keyer with Luma Range: including Rolloff, Erosion and Edge Blur Radius controls;

Automatic Project Settings: Frame aspect, frame rate, and colorspace are now have an option to be set automatically when the first clip is added to the timeline;

Support for Limited Photos Access in iOS 14: Additional media can be selected from the menu button in the library (for the best experience we recommend allowing LumaFusion full access to Photos media).

LumaFusion 2.4 is available immediately as a free update for existing customers. For new customers, LumaFusion is available for download from the Apple App Store and is priced at $29.99 USD. For more information, please Luma Touch’s website.