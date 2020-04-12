Luma Touch and FiLMiC launch a free global virtual training summit for mobile content creators. The “Mobile Creator Summit” starts April 17. Join and help create something new.

Beginning Friday, April 17, 2020 and continuing every Friday for several weeks, the Mobile Creator Summit will be streamed live simultaneously to the FiLMiC and Luma Touch Facebook pages, YouTube channels and websites. The summit will be a virtual gathering of the world’s best mobile video filmmakers, journalists and storytellers to inspire, share insights, and teach new skills.

The Mobile Creator Summit – designed, developed and hosted by the teams from Luma Touch and FiLMiC – is an entirely free global virtual training summit designed to teach new mobile filmmaking, journalism and storytelling skills to content creators from all corners of the globe and who may have lost work as a result of Covid-19. It’s an opportunity to learn, while at home, everything you need about creating movies with your smartphone.

Mirroring familiar conference speaking and presentation track formats, the Mobile Creator Summit will take full advantage of interactive Live Streaming platform, StreamYard, to create an online presentation and interactive panel discussion format in a completely virtual environment and easily accessible to anyone.

A multi-week Summit

Every Friday, beginning on April 17, 2020, the teams from FiLMiC and Luma Touch will present two topic-centric sessions consisting of four presenters, each with their own 20 minute session followed by a 10 minute Q&A session. Additionally, each day will culminate in panel discussion among the presenters.

Select training sessions over the course of the multi-week Summit will include:

Mobile Filmmaking

Mobile Vlogging

Mobile Documentary and Features

Mobile Journalism for Television

Storytelling for Mobile and Social Media

Mobile Educators

The premiere Mobile Creator Summit on Friday, April 17 will be hosted by mobile journalism industry expert, Glen Mulcahy, and will feature presentations from celebrity YouTubers Justine Ezarik (iJustine) and Cielo de la Paz, influential mobile filmmaker and trainer Cassius Rayner, and filmmaker/cinematographer Richard Lackey, to name a few. Each week, the FiLMiC and Luma Touch teams will announce upcoming Mobile Creator Summit tracks, featured presenters and schedules via both companies’ social channels and websites.

Expand your skills while home

Glen Mulcahy, founder of Titanium Media and an internationally-renowned mobile journalism trainer, has played a key role in the development of the Mobile Creator Summit, and commented about the events leading up to the creation of the Mobile Content Creator Summit: “We have spent the last few weeks watching in dismay the spread of Covid-19 and wondering what we can do to support our community. Like so many around the world, our teams are working from home and finding ways to get through this. As we are all painfully aware, all the major events we would traditionally participate in, or have representation at, have been cancelled and the impact on our friends and colleagues is devastating.”

“However we are not powerless. In these unprecedented and uncertain times there is something we can do to help the people who are in need of guidance and inspiration, and we’re in a unique position to help them to be as productive as possible while refining and expanding their skills. I’m honored to be a part of the team with FiLMiC and Luma Touch that will teach new, valuable skills and help put people back to work in these trying times.”

For more information and for full listings on schedules, tracks and presenters/educators, and to register for this free event, visit the “Mobile Creator Summit” website.

