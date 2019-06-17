LumaFusion now features 12 tracks of video/audio, external monitor support, markers, and more, making this a dramatically enhanced new version of the video editing application for iOS.

If you’re new to editing video and want to try LumaFusion, this is the best time to adopt the app. The special promotion running until June 27, 2019 gives new users a 50% discount over the regular price of $29.99, meaning you’ll pay only $14.99 for LumaFusion 2.0. the app is now available on the App Store.

Created by Luma Touch, a team of passionate engineers, designers, and video professionals dedicated to the development and support of exceptionally creative media software, LumaFusion has quickly established itself as a must-have iOS editing app for mobile filmmakers, journalists, professional editors, YouTube creators and aspiring content producers. The co-founders Chris Demiris and Terri Morgan are responsible for the design and development of several leading video editing and effects products on iOS and Windows.

A new user interface

The new version of LumaFusion introduces a host of powerful new features and an elegant new UI, and, accordingly to Luma Touc, “effectively doubles the number of audio/video tracks supported to 12 tracks, with 6 video tracks supporting 4K video in real time – a first for the iOS content creation market.”

Ryan Connolly is a filmmaker, writer, director and creator of the popular YouTube channel, Film Riot. He has been testing LumaFusion 2.0 and had this to add: “LumaFusion 2.0 is a shockingly fluid and fast mobile editor. I wish this existed when I was first starting out! It is surprisingly fast and fluid and is also perfect for doing pre-vis on location scouts.”

From 6 to 12 tracks

The new UI is what users of LumaFusion will discover first. Luma Touch says that “all new vector icons streamline your editing, with new track headers for locking, hiding, and muting all tracks, and a beautiful overview of your timeline that lets you jump to any location in your edit with a single touch.”

An increase in the number of tracks is also one of the key features of this new version. It’s a significant increase, from 6 tracks to 12 tracks (6 video/audio tracks and 6 additional audio tracks) with support for 4K video in real time. Also new is the Timeline Overview, which makes it quick and easy to see your whole project and jump to a specific location in your edit.

Use an external monitor

There is also a new Shuttle Control. Press and hold the Play button to scrub at different rates to find the perfect frame. Users can also track headers with track link/unlink, track locking, hide and mute. Flexible editing is also a promise of this version; video and audio clips on the primary (anchor) track let you edit the way you want.

Efficiently add markers to your clips and timeline with comments and view your video on the large screen, and get more room for your timeline and library with new UI layouts, with the new option to use an external screen.

Support for GNARBOX 2.0 SSD is present, as well as improvements for supporting GNARBOX 1.0. The update also includes dozens of editing and media management improvements, making LumaFusion easier and more powerful than ever.

Favorite features made better

In addition to all the new features in LumaFusion , Luma Touch also took many of users’ favorite features and made them even better, including:

Photos Library now fully supports nested folders in Album, Moments and new Media Types;

User-saved styles now include fonts;

Improved performance during scrolling and playback;

Easily trim clips on overwrite tracks that have attached transitions;

Add audio-only clips to video tracks to total up to 12 audio-only tracks.

LumaFusion version 2.0 is available immediately on the App Store for $29.99 but, as mentioned above, will be discounted 50% to $14.99 until June 27, 2019. Follow the link for more information about LumaFusion.

