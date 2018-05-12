Designed to work with apps from Adobe Premiere to Lightroom or LumaFusion, the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD is a rugged backup device for content creators who prefer to travel without a laptop.

Showed for the first time at NAB 2018, the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD was presented as the most powerful portable workflow solution for photographers and videographers. It is, in fact, much more powerful than the first version, offering today’s professionals a small, portable backup device that is more than a backup device.

Back in 2015 I wrote here at ProVideo Coalition that “The world’s first mobile solution for viewing, backing-up, editing and sharing your HD footage from any GoPro HERO or DSLR camera without the need for a computer, made it on Kickstarter”. The article was about Gnarbox, presented as a mobile editing solution for GoPro and DSLRs.

In the same article I wrote that “Gnarbox is the little baby of a team that dreamed of having a way to share content with a new generation of mobile users. With an initial goal of $100,000, the project was funded on Kickstarter recently. A total of 2988 backers pledged $540,776 for this device.

Story is repeating itself now, with the second project from the same team, GNARBOX 2.0 SSD, which is already completely funded on Kickstarter, with 20 days to go. A total of 1508 backers pledged $689,110 of a $75,000 goal, so the project is funded and, if all goes according to plan, backers will get the first GNARBOX 2.0 SSD units December 2018.

The logic of the initial product continues to be present, so the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD is a rugged backup device for content creators who prefer to travel without a laptop. While the 2015 model was offered in 128 and 256GB capacities, the new model will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The GNARBOX 2.0 SSD, though, is not just about capacity, as, unlike other portable hard drives, the team behind the project has assembled an ecosystem of mobile applications that serve the professional workflow from the field to the studio.

Designed to work with apps like Adobe Lightroom CC, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere, LumaFusion and Dropbox, the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD offers single-step backup, dedicated workspaces for photographers and videographers, that will save you time and make you a more reliable creator.

The integrations with industry-leading editors bridge you to the studio, reducing time spent working at your computer. Backup or moving drives to hard drives, RAIDs, or cards works seamlessly, with an easy-to-use interface. It is also possible to organize and rename files and folders, and automatically sync folders to the Dropbox cloud when you reach WiFi.

Photographers can quickly preview RAW images, while still in the field, and have access to simple tools to review with color, and also to cull images with a 5-star rating to designate for Lightroom organization. This allows to select and mark images, and prepare your shots for edit, even if you’re away from a computer.

Videographers can review high resolution footage and render into editing formats such as ProRes, trim clips, organize shots into bins, and piece together a rough-cut and export any sequence created in the field to Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro.

Through the microHDMI port present it is also possible to view your photos or videos on any monitor or television. It is also possible to easily navigate the files stored on your GNARBOX using thumbnail collections, and playback high resolution clips in real-time in a big screen.

Powered by an Intel Quad Core, 2.40GHZ CPU and a 4 Core Intel HD Graphics GPU, and 2/4GB LPDDR3 RAM, the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD uses a NVMe SSD up to 1TB and features 2x USB-C, SD & Micro HDMI ports. A 3200mAh 7.4v removable lithium ion battery offers energy for 5 hours backup or 3 hours editing. The GNARBOX 2.0 SSD is waterproof to 1m for 30minutes, in case you drop in where you shouldn’t, and has dimensions of 6” x 3” x 1.16” and a weight of 1.1lb.