FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch now support Apple LOG for the iPhone 15 Pro, so you can continue to work with the software and your new phone.

FilmConvert continues to add camera profiles to its expanding collection and the newest is for the iPhone 15 Pro, only a few months after it launched support for the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a wide range of features, with some of the most anticipated being the camera and recording settings. The Pro allows you to choose between HDR, SDR, or LOG color encoding when shooting ProRes video, meaning you can shoot 10-Bit ProRes LOG straight from your phone. Now, if you’re a user of software from FilmConvert, you have a new camera profile to pair with your iPhone 15 Pro.

FilmConvert’s reaction to the launch of the iPhone 15 pro was fast. In case you’ve forgotten, support for using FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch with the iPhone 14 Pro was announced in April 2023. FilmConvert noted, when launching it that “our latest iPhone 14 Pro profile supports Filmic Pro’s LOG V3+, which means you can shoot in 10-bit ProRes LOG right on your iPhone.”

Now the company is expanding its offer for iPhone models with another camera pack that increases the color accuracy of the film match to your footage. The camera packs work inside the FilmConvert plugin software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.

The company says that FilmConvert Nitrate users “can access the new camera profile using our new internal Camera Pack Downloader, which allows you to download profiles straight from the plugin itself. Please download the latest version of the plugin from here or head to our blog to learn more. If you already have the latest version of the plugin, the profile will already be available for use.”

CineMatch users can download the latest version of the plugin from the company’s downloads page.