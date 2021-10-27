For editors, color graders, DITs and cinematographers, CineMatch allows you to match footage from a range of digital cinema cameras, mirrorless and DSLRs in a few clicks. Now also in Final Cut Pro.

FilmConvert announced the launch of its color correction and camera matching software, CineMatch, for Final Cut Pro. It’s a first for the tool, which is compatible with the new Apple Silicon Mac hardware.

Using dedicated camera packs, CineMatch converts your footage from one Log picture style to another. Mix and match between SLog2/3, CLog, BRaw, V-Log/L, RED IPP2 and more, and apply the correct REC.709 transform with a single click. Until, now this has been possible in Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, but things are changing.

Working alongside Apple’s engineers, CineMatch now brings its revolutionary color management capabilities to Final Cut Pro for the first time (CineMatch for Final Cut Pro requires FCP 10.6 to run), allowing filmmakers to quickly match footage from multiple camera sources to a seamless base grade in just a few clicks. CineMatch allows you to mix and match footage from a range of different cameras such as Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Blackmagic Design, RED, ARRI, and even iPhones, GoPros, and DJI drones, saving you hours on tedious grading tasks.

You can choose between applying a Sensor Match, which converts your footage at the sensor level for the most accurate results, or apply the Color Space Transform option for the ultimate flexibility in grading.

For single-camera shooters, the ability to match camera looks at the sensor level means you can take advantage of Hollywood-level color science, normally only available on high-end cinema cameras, on your own projects.

CineMatch: the highlights

CineMatch also enables you to unlock the power of LUTs designed for any camera. If you have a LUT from a favorite creator or collection that you’ve downloaded that doesn’t match your current camera, you can use CineMatch to convert your source footage in a single step, and then apply the LUT as normal for an instant grade for your entire project.

CineMatch includes a suite of tools to further speed up your grading process, including False Color views for matching exposure, skin tones, temperature and tint, as well as a Match Refinement Tool to quickly correct individual colors. Here are some of the things you can do with the software:

CineMatch brings color management capabilities to Final Cut Pro for the first time – you can now quickly and easily match footage from over 70 different cameras to a seamless baseline grade.

For single-camera shooters, use the CineMatch sensor match technology to get the Hollywood color science from high-end digital cinema cameras for your own projects – regardless of what camera you shot on!

Turbo-charge your LUTs, by using LUTs from your collection or your favorite creator on footage from any camera.

RAW-like controls to adjust footage as though you were adjusting the camera settings on-set.

Single-click REC.709 conversion for any Log source

A perfect companion for FilmConvert Nitrate – use CineMatch to quickly balance and match your footage, and then add FilmConvert over the top for a perfect film look.

CineMatch, from Filmconvert, is available now for Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro, and has been updated to run natively on the new Apple Silicon Mac hardware. There’s a free trial version that is fully functional with no time limits, so you can test it out on your own projects and see how it works for yourself.

CineMatch is currently $139 for the plugin version, or you can pick up the CineMatch Bundle which works across all platforms, for $199.