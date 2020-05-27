With camera packs for the DJI Zenmusse X5S and DJI Zenmusse X7 cameras, FilmConvert has expanded to a total of 10 the number of camera packs available for DJI drones and cameras.

FilmConvert continues to expand its library of camera packs for models from different manufacturers, and since April has introduced two camera packs for DJI Zenmusse.

FilmConvert added a new item to its library this May, with the announcement of the availability of a new camera pack for the DJI Zenmuse X5S. These dedicated camera packs increase the color accuracy of the film match to your footage, by working inside the FilmConvert plugin software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.

Equipped with a Micro 4/3 sensor, the Zenmuse X5S has a dynamic range of 12.8 stops with a much improved signal to noise ratio and color sensitivity than the X5R, and supports up to eight standard M4/3 lenses (including zoom lenses) with focal lengths ranging from 9mm-45mm(equivalent to 18mm-90mm on a 35mm camera), allowing more creative flexibility.

DJI Zenmuse X7 camera pack

To understand what FilmConvert’s camera packs can do for you, nothing better than to see an example of how they are used. The short film Stay with me is a good example of this. Directed, filmed & edited by Wellington Rodrigues and Thomas Mandl, the short was shot with Sony FS700 with Odyssey Q7+ and Zenmusse X5S RAW mounted on a DJI Inspire 2, with color grading done with FilmConvert Pro.

While this month FilmConvert added the DJI Zenmuse X5S, in April the company introduced the long-awaited DJI Zenmuse X7 camera pack. The X7 features a unique Super35 sensor for the Inspire 2 drone that can record 5.2K ProRes with 14 stops of dynamic range, or 6K CinemaDNG – specs to rival even dedicated DSLRs or mirrorless cameras!

FilmConvert is having a 30% Off Sale

The new DJI Cinema Color System preserves accurate colors for easier post-processing, and, according to FilmConvert, the camera pack developed by the company, “you can seamlessly edit your drone footage into your project for a consistent creative look across your entire film.”

If you have not tried, yet, the company’s solutions, why not take the opportunity and explore the website. FilmConvert is having a 30% Off Sale until the end of the week! Get the power of Nitrate for every editing platform the company supports, or upgrade to a Nitrate Bundle!