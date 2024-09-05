DJI makes everyday life recording fun and even easier with new palm-sized drone for vlogs with DJI Neo, which, at just 135g, is the company’s lightest and most compact drone to date.

The lightest and most compact drone from DJI captures video at up to 4K/30fps, does not need a remote control and can also be voice operated, for increased flight and camera control. The DJI Neo costs $199.

The official announcement of the new small drone from DJI, Neo, is today but the news has been known for a while – thanks to some leaks -, and even a retailer in the US had information about the drone displayed before the end of the embargo. The DJI Neo will be available for pre-order in the United States starting today, September 5, priced at $199 (standalone) and $289 (Neo Combo including DJI Neo and three additional batteries).

All this excitement about a new small drone is, probably, part of what can be considered a new interest for small drones, as the Nero is not the only contender in this space: HOVERAir announced recently the world’s first 8K flying action camera, the HOVERAir X1 PROMAX, which supports 8K/30fps video recording with 14 stops of dynamic range and a 107-degree field of view, perfect for professional content creation, according to HOVERAir.

The DJI Neo specifications are less ambitious, as it only offers 4K/30fps ultra-stabilized video, but the fact that the drone is designed to be used, optionally, with different accessories from DJI’s range of products for its drones – it can be paired with the DJI Fly app, remote controllers, RC Motion, DJI Goggles – makes this new light drone a good choice for beginners but also for any photographer or videographer that wants a nimble, small drone to add to its workflow.

Who remembers the Tello?

At just 135g, the Neo is DJI’s lightest and most compact drone to date (if we exclude the Tello, from 2018, a “powered by DJI” 85 grams drone), one that does not need a remote control and can be launched and landed on the palm of your hand. The company indicates this is a drone ideal for vloggers but also for adventurers who want to capture their adventures. Although the concept is not new, the idea of a “selfie-drone” seemed dead, after a period where every drone company had a drone in this category. Legislation limiting the use of drones drastically reduced interest in the “selfie-drone” type, but the NEO and HOVERAir suggest there is a renewed interest from consumers.

“At DJI we are always studying everyday camera use so that we can help people capture their videos and photos in the most convenient way possible. The DJI Neo strives to give people the latest tech in the smallest form factor so that they can capture their daily lives, saved as treasured memories, safely and with ease,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

The DJI Neo and other small drones from DJI, like the Avata 2 or the DJI Mini series, indicates that the market for small capable drones -, and not just for fun – is growing. Drones used for inspection and surveying by different industries also need to have excellent picture gathering capabilities… and be compact enough to be used in small, confined spaces. And filmmakers who need to capture video in tight spaces have discovered the advantages of these small flying cameras. The Neo, with its ultra-stabilized 4K video on a lightweight drone that can be controlled by adventurers and families with a smartphone app but also as part of a professional workflow, paired with remote controllers, RC Motion or DJI Goggles, clearly signals how the market is changing.

Six intelligent shooting modes

The Neo is designed to be simple to use, and it goes into the air at the press of a button. Press it and select the desired shooting mode and Neo automatically does the rest without the need for a remote control. After snapping 12MP stills with its 1/2-inch image sensor or using DJI’s powerful stabilization algorithms to produce 4K UHD stabilized videos straight out of the camera at 4K/30fps, the drone will return to the user’s palm.

Despite its small size, Neo features AI subject tracking, QuickShots, and offers 4K ultra-stabilized video with a flight time of up to 18 minutes. Whether flown indoor or out, full-coverage propeller guards give users the safest experience possible when recording their day-to-day adventures of themselves or having fun in a group with friends.

DJI says that Neo’s AI algorithms have been created to follow the subject within the frame. Whether cycling, skateboarding or hiking, captivating follow shots are created with ease. Additional creativity can be achieved by taking advantage of Neo’s QuickShots, which has six intelligent shooting modes, offering a range of different recording angles:

Dronie: The drone flies backward and ascends, with the camera locked on the subject, and records a video.

Circle: The drone circles around the subject.

Rocket: The drone ascends with the camera pointing downward.

Spotlight: The drone rotates while keeping the object of interest within the frame

Helix: The drone ascends and spirals around the subject.

Boomerang: The drone flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away from its starting point and descending as it flies back. The aircraft’s starting point forms one end of the oval’s long axis, while the other end is at the subject’s opposite side from the starting point.

A small and nimble aerial camera

For the sake of simplicity, the DJI Neo has been designed to be operated without an additional remote control, however, it can also be paired with the DJI Fly app, remote controllers, RC Motion, DJI Goggles, and even voice operated, for increased flight and camera control.

Users can also use the DJI Fly app on their smartphone, which will be enough for most people. A Wi-Fi connection to smartphones enables Neo to be controlled using virtual joysticks on the DJI Fly app interface with a control range of up to 50 meters. The app also allows the tracking angle and distance to be set, giving extra freedom to shoot from afar or up close.

While the DJY Fly app will suffice for most users, because the Neo is part of DJI’s family of products it can be combined with the DJI RC-N3, to achieve a maximum video transmission distance of 10 kilometers and offer the opportunity to flexibly operate the camera using traditional RC control sticks to capture professional level shots, using a small and nimble aerial camera that can fly almost anywhere.

For those looking for an immersive drone experience, DJI Neo can be paired with DJI Goggles 3, RC Motion 3, or FPV Remote Controller 3. When used with RC Motion 3, DJI Neo masters the art of one-press aerobatics, seamless indoor navigation and can be maneuvered through tight spaces with ease.

Space for 40 minutes of 4K/30fps video

Stabilization comes as standard. The DJI Neo is equipped with a single-axis mechanical gimbal and is capable of handling high-speed or flights with lots of maneuvers, as well as up to Level-4 wind conditions, according to the company. When combined with RockSteady or HorizonBalancing stabilization, overall image shake is significantly reduced and horizon tilt is corrected within ±45°, for smooth and stable footage that maintains clarity in both highlight and shadow areas.

Using an infrared and monocular vision positioning system, DJI Neo can hover steadily in the air, maintaining stability even in wind conditions up to Level 4. It also supports automatic Return to Home (RTH) for convenient, worry-free operation.

In terms of storage Neo offers 22GB of internal storage and no option for the use of an external card, which is somehow limiting. The DJI Avata 2, launched in April 2024, offers 46GB internally and the option to use microSD cards up to 512GB. Apparently DJI decided to clearly limit what the Neo offers to differentiate it, also through storage, from the Avata 2. Still, 22GB are enough for up to 40 minutes of 4K/30fps video or 55 minutes of 1080p/60fps video, this on a drone that has only a flight time of up to 18 minutes. There is one good thing, though: once the images are captured, no extra data cables are needed to transfer the footage; connecting to a phone by Wi-Fi will quickly transfer it to the DJI Fly App enabling smooth post production and sharing.

DJI Neo will officially debut at IFA

Audio can also easily be recorded by connecting Neo to a smartphone. A simple tap of the audio record button on the DJI Fly app will start recording through the phone’s built-in microphone. For those looking for additional audio quality, the DJI Mic 2 can be used via a Bluetooth connection. The app automatically eliminates propeller noise and merges the audio track with the footage, ensuring clear sound even when shooting low-angle vlogs.

The DJI Fly app offers a vast selection of templates, sound and image effects, for quick and easy editing. Create and share videos efficiently without needing to download the footage to edit, saving storage space on the phone.

For charging, all you need is to connect the aircraft directly to a power source using a Type-C data cable for convenient charging. Additionally, DJI Neo’s Two-Way Charging Hub can charge three batteries simultaneously, increasing both charging speed and efficiency.

The DJI Neo will officially debut at IFA, in Germany. The drone will be available to try out for all visitors to DJI’s booth (Hall 17-110) from 6th-10th September.