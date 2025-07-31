Reviewing the DJI RS 4 Mini

If gimbals were the stars of a buddy-cop film, the DJI RS 4 Mini would be the sharp rookie who learns quickly and steps in at the end of the movie to save the day. Although the DJI RS 4 Mini is light gray, usually for production equipment, and sporting smaller-sized motors, don’t be fooled, this stabilizer moves smoother than the barista who makes my flat whites.

Launched in early 2025, the RS 4 Mini is DJI’s latest lightweight handheld gimbal, specifically designed for content creators, vloggers, travel filmmakers, and solo shooters. It replaces the RS 3 Mini while incorporating just enough features from its larger siblings, the RS 4 and RS 4 Pro, to deliver great performance for its size. There were only a couple of things that stood out to me. But wait, let me confess, I am a frequent user of the DJI RS 4 Pro, and seeing a similarly sized RS 4 Mini with smaller motors causes me to compare the two. Comparison kills our joy, so I tried not to, but the two are so similar it’s hard not to compare.

Did the Intelligent Tracking Module help the RS 4 Mini become the hero by the end of the buddy-cop film, or was it a feature that a rookie needlessly focuses on but doesn’t help? Let’s find out.

DJI RS 4 Mini Impressions

For all intents and purposes the DJI RS 4 Mini looks and feels similar in size to the DJI RS 4 Pro, just light gray in color. Yet, the DJI RS4 Mini weighs just under 2 pounds, which is barely more than a full water bottle, whereas the DJI RS4 Pro weighs over 2 pounds. The difference in weight between the two is not much and hardly noticeable.

What is more important to consider is the camera weight each can handle. The RS 4 Pro can carry up to 10 pounds, and the RS 4 Mini has a 4.4-pound payload. That’s the big difference between the two. That RS 4 Mini is made for mirrorless cameras and/or phones. The 4.4-pound payload limit covers most full-frame mirrorless setups like the Sony FX3, Canon R5, or Panasonic S5 II paired with mid-range zoom lenses.

Smart Phone On RS 4 Mini

The review unit loaned to me also came with an adapter to mount a smartphone. I tried it and I got to say, if you’re looking at the DJI RS 4 Mini to use with your smartphone, you may want to try DJI’s dedicated phone gimbals like the OSMO 7p, which I reviewed here. I loved the experience of using that smaller, but phone-centric, gimbal with my iPhone. It was a better shooting experience.

DJI RS 4 Mini Build Materials & Balancing

The other difference between the two gimbals build quality is found in the material used. The DJI RS 4 Mini features a lot of plastic, whereas the RS 4 Pro feels sturdier with more robust metal in its critical use spots.

Balancing the DJI RS 4 Mini is exactly like balancing the DJI RS 4 Pro. The similarities between the Mini and Pro are in nearly every feature, so if you used one, you’ve basically used the other.

The RS 4 Mini, like the RS 4 Pro, includes native vertical shooting, meaning you can reorient your camera for portrait-style content in under 10 seconds. Perfect for Reels, Stories, Shorts, or whatever social platform the kids are using these days.

RS 4 Mini Intelligent Tracking Module

The big new feature in the DJI RS 4 Mini is the optional Intelligent Tracking Module. Attach it magnetically to the gimbal, and suddenly you’ve got AI-powered face and body tracking that locks on to you like a golden retriever to a tennis ball. Want to walk and talk hands-free? Need a perfect orbit shot? The RS 4 Mini says: “I got you, fam.”

The highlight to me is the Gesture control and tracking. This feature alone will be especially appealing for solo filmmakers. The gesture control felt like magic during testing. My eight-year-old loved it.

For more experienced filmmakers, the Intelligent Tracking Module may get in your way. I’m a pretty darn good operator, and I found the Intelligent Tracking Module to be a little slower than my efforts, but I’ve been shooting for a long time. During a marching band shoot, the Intelligent Tracking Module became confused with the brass instruments because, I think, they presented the module with a high contrast subject than a human face typically presents in video.

Shooting Modes: From Subtle to Sporty

The RS 4 Mini includes all the staple shooting modes you’d expect from DJI:

Follow Mode : Smooth pan and tilt, great for handheld walk-throughs or interviews.

FPV Mode : Adds roll axis to mimic handheld “floating” or action-cam looks.

Sport Mode : Activates hyper-responsive movement for fast-paced shooting.

360 Roll Mode : Because sometimes the shot just needs to spin. I probably use this more than I should.

And for vloggers or run-and-gun shooters, switching modes is quick via the touchscreen. No more scrolling through settings like you’re trying to defuse a bomb. This is just like one finds on the RS 4 Pro.

Battery: All Day and Then Some

Inside the handle lives a non-removable 3100 mAh battery, giving you up to 13 hours of use per charge. That’s more than enough to get through most of the day. The big downside: no swappable battery, so you can’t extend runtime without plugging in. But for most use cases, you’re golden.

App and Ecosystem

What I like about the DJI RS 4 Mini is one is not required to use the Ronin App. You can calibrate and change the rest of the settings on the RS 4 itself. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m kind of tired of using my phone for every connected piece of gear I use.

Portability and Practicality

Practically speaking, nearly all of DJI’s gimbals, except the Ronin 2, can be carried for long distances either in the hand, resting on one’s shoulder, or in a backpack. The RS 4 Mini is not heavy, and the cameras it’s built for are not big either. You’ll be just fine throwing your gimbal, lenses, and camera in a backpack and hiking to that magical spot to capture that broll smoothly.

Pros

Lightweight, travel-friendly design

Supports serious mirrorless camera rigs

Incredible battery life (13 hrs!)

Vertical shooting built-in

Optional AI tracking module is a game-changer

Fast charging + intuitive touchscreen

Cons

No removable battery

Setup still has a learning curve

AI tracking module is sold separately

Not ideal for heavier cinema rigs (go RS 4 Pro instead)

DJI RS 4 Mini Pricing

RS 4 Mini (gimbal only): $369

Combo (tracking module + briefcase handle): $459

Creator Combo (adds phone holder): $479

If you’re a solo creator primarily shooting on a mirrorless camera the combo version is worth the extra investment. That tracking module makes solo shooting a breeze.