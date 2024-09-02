Building upon the compact, foldable design of the original HOVERAir X1 series, the HOVERAir X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX are next-generation products in terms of camera technology and flight performance.

The interest for small action drones seems to be back and HOVERAir’s campaign on Indiegogo is a clear sign of that: with 29 days to go it reached 6336% of its initial goal, with close to 4500 backers.

HOVERAir launched its campaign for the world’s first 8K flying action camera on Indiegogo on August 29 and in a few hours it had not only reached its goal, but surpassed it. The crowdfunding campaign for the HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX made it easier to go ahead and produce two new action drones that are already gone from prototype to the final product but needed the financial support to move forward.

Like all the products from the company, the HOVERAir X1 PRO and PROMAX are designed to be safe, easy, and fun to fly. Take it out of your pocket, unfold it, and launch an automated flight mode in seconds with the press of a button. There is no need for a controller or phone to capture beautiful dynamic shots, says the company. Although as simple to use as their previous models, the HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX offer significant advancements in camera technology and flight performance.

10 customizable flight modes

The HOVERAir X1 PROMAX is equipped with a 1/1.3” CMOS sensor and a custom 7-layer lens, supporting 8K/30fps video recording with 14 stops of dynamic range and a 107-degree field of view, perfect for professional content creation. The HOVERAir X1 PRO supports 4K/60fps video with a 104-degree field of view. Both models feature customizable ND filters to adapt to any lighting condition. These flying action cameras are designed to provide, the company says, “exceptional aerial videography experiences for sports enthusiasts and professional content creators alike.”

The HOVERAir X1 PRO includes rear proximity sensors for active collision detection, while the X1 PROMAX enhances safety with an additional computer vision sensor. Both models are capable of flying over any terrain, including water, snow, and cliffs. Ready to shoot in under three seconds, they feature intuitive controls, ample expandable storage, and access to over 10 customizable flight modes via the companion app, supporting fast downloads up to 1.2Gbps with Wi-Fi 6.

Designed with snow sports and cycling in mind, both cameras offer optional accessories like the Beacon for precise tracking and real-time video, versatile one and two-handed controllers, and a Power Case that adds 40 minutes of flight time, even in -4°F conditions.

Advanced AI-driven flight performance

These cameras are extremely lightweight, with the HOVERAir X1 PRO weighing in at 191.5g and the X1 PROMAX at 192.5g. They feature a durable HEM (Hyper-Elastic Material) frame, providing exceptional durability. With a maximum follow speed of 26 mph (42 km/h) and Level 5 wind resistance, the advanced AI algorithms ensure reliable person tracking even at bursts of 37 mph (60 km/h). The cameras offer 16 minutes of flight time and a maximum height of 120 meters, and they can operate in temperatures as low as -4ºF (-20ºC) with the Thermo Smart Battery.

“Our goal with the HOVERAir X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX is to create the perfect companion for the most daring solo adventurers to document epic and unique moments,” said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. “We’ve combined cutting-edge camera technology with advanced AI-driven flight performance to create tools that empower creators to capture stunning, professional-grade content anywhere, in any environment.”

The announcement of two new models from HOVERAir does seem to suggest there is a growing interest in small, nimble drones, which may look like models from a few years ago but are technologically more advanced and may appeal to a new generation of users, both amateurs nd professionals.

The campaign on Indiegogo has a special early-bird pricing of $399 USD for the HOVERAir X1 PRO (MSRP $499) and $599 USD for the HOVERAir X1 PROMAX (MSRP $699).