Autel Robotics announced six updated EVO II drones, the new Autel EVO II V3 Series and supporting products at IFA 2022 at Messe Berlin in Germany.

Drone maker Autel Robotics revealed at IFA 2022 the new Autel EVO II V3 Series, a new Live Deck video streaming accessory, and two new smart controllers to accompany the updated drones.

Back in 2020, in a PVC’s guide to camera drones, we mentioned the Autel EVO II, which was introduced at CES that year. We included the Autel EVO II in the list with a “keep an eye on this drone” suggestion. The original EVO, launched at CES 2018, was considered a potential competitor to DJI’s Mavic Pro, and the Autel EVO II aimed to take aerial imaging to a new level, offering 8K in a foldable drone you can take anywhere.

Autel said, at the time, that the model would be available in three different packages, EVO II, EVO II Pro and EVO II Dual, for different types of users. The EVO Pro II, with a 1” CMOS sensor with 20MP, a resolution of 5472×3648, adjustable aperture f/2.8- f/11 and ISO range 100-12800 was presented as the 6K solution for aerial cinematographers.

The Autel family has evolved to a series of models in the last couple of year, and the company was at IFA 2022, and in January 2022 website TechRadar wrote that “Autel has crafted a genuine DJI rival” stating that “the DJI Air 2S and Mavic 2 Pro have some serious opposition with the Evo Lite+.” The website adds that “with a significantly longer flight time than its DJI rivals and a camera with an adjustable aperture, this is an enticing option for those who find the Mavic 3 too expensive to consider. We’d have liked to have seen lateral avoidance sensors and a ‘C’ label, but in all other respects, the Lite+ is an amazingly versatile piece of flying camera equipment.”

The new Autel EVO II V3 Series

Excited to showcase its products to a growing audience in Europe, using IFA 2022 as a platform, Autel Robotics plans to, says the company, “continue leading the industry in developing and providing quadcopter and tilt-rotor UAVs for demanding industries worldwide.” The enterprise products Dragonfish Series (Lite, Standard and Pro), EVO II Pro Enterprise, EVO II Dual 640T, EVO II Pro RTK, EVO II Dual 640T RTK, Live deck, Smart Controller and the consumer products EVO Nano Series, EVO Lite Series, and EVO II Series were promised to the Berlin event.

Six new Autel EVO II V3 drones

Autel has taken all the best features from the EVO II V2 series and made them better in the updated EVO II V3 series. The new drones boast enhancements like higher-resolution image systems with better low light performance, improved thermal camera performance, and new attachable accessories for specific applications.

There are many other improvements, including better heat dissipation for improved operational durability, multi-GNSS positioning capability for more accurate flying, and improved long range image transmission.

The full list of new EVO II models introduced at IFA 2022 includes the following drones: EVO II Pro V3, EVO II Pro RTK V3, EVO II Dual 640T RTK V3, EVO II Dual 640T V3, EVO II Pro Enterprise V3, and EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3.

Autel Robotics also announced a new Live Deck video streaming and conversion accessory, the EVO II Live Deck 2, and two remote controllers, Smart Controller V3 & Smart Controller SE, all fully compatible with the EVO II V3 series.