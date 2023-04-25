DJI Launches Mavic 3 Pro Cine A Three Optical Camera Drone

Hasselblad Wide-Angle Camera, Medium Tele Camera and Tele Camera unite for more creative shooting options than ever before

DJI, introduces the Mavic 3 Pro, a flagship drone with a triple camera system that ushers in a new era of aerial content capture by housing three cameras with different focal lengths. Featuring the Mavic’s renowned Hasselblad camera, two tele cameras, a 43-minute maximum flight time, DJI’s signature Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing and 15km HD Video Transmission, the Mavic 3 Pro allows creators to push the boundaries of their creativity.

One Camera Drone, Three Lenses

The Mavic 3 Pro features next-level imaging performance thanks to its triple-camera system with multiple focal lengths (24mm/70mm/166mm) enabling users choose between cameras with different focal lengths. Whether that’s establishing the environment with the wide-angle, moving in to a specific location with the medium tele and then focusing on a particular area or character, each camera gives the user full control of telling their unique visual story.

Nothing but the Best from the Hasselblad Camera

Inheriting the 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera of the Mavic 3 Series, Mavic 3 Pro is a stepping stone for high-standard professional creation. The Hasselblad camera supports shooting 12-bit RAW photos with a native dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops, presenting unforgettable image details. Moreover, since the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) can accurately restore the colors the human eye perceives, users can feel confident about getting enviable shots without post-production, and complex color presets.

With an impressive set of professional video specifications; image capture at up to 5.1K at 50fps or DCI 4K at 120fps, creators and small studios won’t be disappointed.

The new 10-bit D-Log M color mode supports recording up to one billion colors. Even in high-contrast scenarios, like sunrises and sunsets, it delivers natural color gradations with delicate details for a full-spectrum visual experience. In addition, D-Log M mode reduces the difficulty of color grading, allowing an efficient post-production without losing quality or image clarity.

For those looking to push the Mavic 3 Pro’s image quality to its limits, Mavic 3 Pro Cine provides extensive options for professional creators. All three cameras support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and Apple ProRes 422 LT encoding. It also has a built-in 1TB SSD[2]and a 10Gbps lightspeed data cable to help facilitate the professional workflow.

Powerful Subject Framing

The medium tele camera (70mm format equivalent) is suitable in a range of different scenarios from framing intriguing buildings to cars in commercial shoots. With its 1/1.3″ CMOS sensor and 3x optical zoom, it is capable of 48MP/12MP photos, 4K/60fps video, and supports the new D-log M. It compresses the depth of field and depth of focus to highlight the subject and give a unique sense of depth and space. For those looking to wow their viewers with a stunning Hyperlapse, this 3x optical zoom camera, is the ideal choice.

Bring Me the Horizon

By enhancing the Mavic 3’s tele camera the Mavic 3 Pro features a camera with increased resolution, aperture (from f4.4 to f3.4), and video frame rate. It supports shooting 4K/60fps video with 7x optical zoom and 12MP photos. With the hybrid zoom reaching up to 28x there’s no need to risk flying close to objects such as snowcapped mountains or buildings and animals can be effortlessly observed at a safe distance without disturbing them.

Concentrate on Your Story

The Mavic 3 Pro allows up to 43 minutes of flight time giving creators more time to consider their shot composition and less time worrying about battery life. Further peace of mind is provided by Omnidirectional Sensing and APAS 5.0. Eight wide-angle vision sensors work seamlessly with a high-performance vision computing engine to precisely sense obstacles in all directions and plan a safe flight route to avoid them.

The drones DJI O3+ transmission system presents a stable, clear camera view and can transmit a 1080p/60fps HD live feed at high frame rates at a distance of up to 15 km. Transmission distance is a proxy for signal strength, and Mavic 3 Pro should always be flown within the pilot’s line of sight.

Additional features such as Waypoint Flight, Cruise Control and Advanced RTH elevate the automated flight experience.

Waypoint Flight: Automatically plans a flight route based on the user’s preset waypoints and can precisely repeat routes.

Cruise Control: Set Mavic 3 Pro to fly in any direction without continually pressing the control sticks for smoother camera movement during long-distance manual control.

Advanced RTH: Automatically determines a safe and efficient flight route back to its home point, easily bypassing obstacles on the RTH path.

DJI’s Signature Intelligent Features

Whether a newcomer to aerial storytelling or a seasoned pro, the Mavic 3 Pro features DJI’s full suite of intelligent modes to lend a hand in helping to create jaw dropping content.

FocusTrack: The Hasselblad camera and the medium tele camera of Mavic 3 Pro support FocusTrack, which includes ActiveTrack 5.0, Spotlight, and Point of Interest, enabling stable tracking shots in multiple directions.

MasterShots: MasterShots are enabled with just one tap and the drone will automatically shoot, edit, add soundtracks to automatically generate cinematic footage.

QuickShots: Perform diverse camera movements like Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Helix.

Panorama:compose a 100MP lossless panorama photo to capture a more extensive and magnificent landscape.

Once Mavic 3 Pro is back on the ground, turning raw imagery into classic content is easier than ever. The High-Speed QuickTransfer option allows quick image and video downloads direct from the drone to a mobile phone over Wi-Fi 6 at speeds up to 80 MB per second without connecting to the remote controller.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Price and Availability

DJI Mavic 3 Pro is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting in May, in the following configurations:

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC) for the retail price of 2,199 USD

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC) for the retail price of 2,999 USD

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC Pro) for the retail price of 3,889 USD

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine Premium Combo for the retail price of 4,799 USD

The Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Classic and Mavic 3 are compatible with the latest DJI Goggles Integra, DJI Goggles 2 and DJI RC Motion 2. To enhance the flying experience, two new goggle and RC Motion Controller combos have been created, namely the DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo and DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo. Find out more at store.dji.com