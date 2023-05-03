Autel Robotics opened the inaugural Autel Robotics’ Global Partner Summit demonstrating to global partners from all around the world its new drone and UAV products.

Autel Robotics used its global conference for the first public viewing of new products, including the EVO Max 4T, a drone with a versatile payload bay and hot-swappable batteries.

Although you might go for an Autel Robotics drone like the EVO II Pro V3 for your cinematography needs, it’s hard not to imagine what the new EVO Max Series drones bring to the table. With Sony’s 20 megapixel 1-inch CMOS image sensor, the EVO II Pro V3 supports up to 6K video with greater dynamic range, stronger noise suppression, and higher frame rates. The f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture and 44000 maximum ISO gives photographers enhanced creative control. The EVO Max 4T is different!

The new drone is essentially designed for enterprise use. Autel notes that the EVO Max 4T is an intelligent, innovative flight platform perfect for enterprise and prosumer applications. The company adds that “its advanced autonomous flight technology and AI features give it powerful self-reliance and navigation capabilities. The EVO Max 4T has omnidirectional obstacle avoidance sensors and tri-anti interference capability (RFI/EMI/GPS) to ensure flight safety and stability in high-interference environments like urban areas”

Now, what’s interesting and may appeal to cinematographers is that the EVO Max 4T has a versatile payload bay that can support a variety of sensors for a wide range of applications, and it has hot-swappable batteries. Its Enterprise App is specifically designed to optimize cooperation between drones and pilots. “This drone – Autel claims – can perform semi-autonomous flight missions, autonomous pathfinding, live streaming, target acquisition, and more. It also includes smart accessibility features. Potential applications for the EVO Max 4T include search and rescue, firefighting support, mapping, and inspection.”

A 48MP zoom camera and a 50MP wide camera

The base configuration for the EVO Max 4T includes Zoom Camera, Wide Camera, Thermal Camera and Laser Rangefinder. The zoom is a 11.8-43.3mm (equivalent to a 64-234mm in the 35mm format) with apertures of f/2.8-f/4.8, paired with a 1/2″ CMOS sensor with 48MP. The wide camera features a 4.5 mm lens (equivalent to 23 mm in the 35mm format) with an aperture of f/1.9 and PDAF focus, paired with a 1/1.28 CMOS sensor with 50MP.

Both cameras offer shutters speed of 8s ~ 1/8000s for photo and 1s ~ 1/8000s for video. Maximum photo size is 8000×6000 and maximum video resolution 7680×4320 for the zoom and, for the wide camera, 4096×3072 for photo and 3840×2160 for video. ISO for both cameras is, in normal mode, Auto: ISO100 ~ ISO6400, and in manual ISO100 ~ ISO12800 for photo and ISO100 ~ ISO6400 for video. Exposure compensation, in a range ±3EV with 0.3EV/step is common to both cameras.

While you probably do not need many of the features the new Autel Max series features, it’s hard not to want a drone this size with a versatile payload bay and hot-swappable batteries. Maybe that’s coming for other Autel drones in the future. Now, it was time for the company to launch its Autel Robotics’ Global Partner Summit at Le Meridien Xiaojing Bay in Huizhou, Guangdong, China. Groundbreaking new products were demonstrated to global partners from all around the world, in an event headed by Autel Robotics Chairman, Frank Lee.

The conference featured the launch and first public viewing of new EVO Max Series and Ecosystem products. This included the EVO Max 4T and the EVO Max 4N, equipped with a new Night Vision Zoom Camera alongside the features of the EVO Max 4T. Also on show was Autel Mapper, Autel’s newly updated software designed as a one-stop solution for 2D and 3D mapping.

EVO Max 4T flying in Mesh configuration

Immediately following the conference, Autel gave an outdoor demonstration of several recently-introduced products and systems. One of the highlights of the outdoor event was a demonstration of the EVO Max 4T flying in Mesh configuration.

Among the other products and systems demonstrated outdoors were the Dragonfish Nest and EVO Nest; The Dragonfish-supported and EVO-designed mobile take-off and landing stations. Nest self-charging was demonstrated, as well as active obstacle avoidance across the drones.

Autel Chairman, Frank Lee shared his thoughts on the summit, “For almost a decade we have helped customers solve problems and improve efficiency in more and more scenarios, based on unique patented technologies, and exploring force multiplying concepts like increased drone intelligence, clustering, and mesh operations that allow drones to work together, even without ground communication system support.”

During its presence at IFA 2022, at Messe Berlin, in Germany, Autel Robotics said that the company plans to “continue leading the industry in developing and providing quadcopter and tilt-rotor UAVs for demanding industries worldwide.” The EVO Max Series and other products now introduced through first public demonstrations are a clear sign the company is moving forward. Will some of these innovations be applied to its other drone ranges?