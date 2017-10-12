Interchangeable lenses, a new mount, a new color system and the ability to mimic the way a film camera works are some of the surprises of the new DJI Zenmuse X7.

DJI is back to the skies with cinematographers as the aim of the company efforts. The new Zemnuse X7 promises to make aerial image capturing even more exciting, through a series of innovations that make the new product just more than the world’s first Super 35 digital film camera optimized for professional aerial cinematography, as DJI presented the camera.

In fact the Zenmuse X7, designed to work seamlessly with the DJI Inspire 2 drone, delivers superior image quality, interchangeable lenses, and a new DJI Cinema Color System for post-production to give film and video professionals more creative freedom.

“The Zenmuse X7 offers everything professional content creators need to make their aerial footage as stunning and vivid as they demand,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. “From the large Super 35 sensor to a new mount, lenses, and color system, the Zenmuse X7 gives cinematographers and professional photographers an unmatched set of tools that work seamlessly with the DJI Inspire 2 drone to capture high-quality footage that is easily integrated into projects shot with industry-leading handheld cameras.”

Equipped with a Super 35 video sensor featuring 14 stops of dynamic range for more detail in low-light conditions, the camera was designed to give users not only the best quality possible but also to offer them greater expressive freedom. To this goal also contributes its low-noise image capture, which enhances grading flexibility by preserving details in both highlight and dark areas while enabling a shallow cinematic depth of field.

According to DJI, the Zenmuse X7 is built to meet the rigorous requirements of filmmakers and television production professionals, allowing them to capture the highest image resolutions ever for an integrated drone camera. It is capable of shooting 6K CinemaDNG RAW or 5.2K Apple ProRes at up to 30 FPS, as well as 3.9K CinemaDNG RAW or 2.7K ProRes at up to 59.94 FPS to integrate seamlessly into industry-standard post-production workflows.

The Zenmuse X7 uses a DL-mount, something new for DJI. It’s a dedicated aerial mount system, featuring an ultra-short flange focal distance to carry prime lenses optimally. Available with focal lengths of 16 mm, 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm, each lens has a maximum aperture of F/2.8 and is crafted out of carbon fiber, making them durable and lightweight for high-performance aerial cinematography with the DJI Inspire 2 drone. With this new mount DJI sets a new starting point for looking at aerial cinematography at the professional level. To allow for advanced setting adjustment and fine-tuning, the 16mm lens is equipped with a built-in ND 4 filter, and the 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm lenses feature a mechanical shutter.

The hardware is only part of the equation and with the Zenmuse X7’s, DL-mount and lens DJI is also introducing ways to offer higher flexibility in post-production, through the release of a new DJI Cinema Color System (DCCS), making the Zenmuse X7 an asset on every film set for movies, TV series, commercials, documentaries, and more.

“For the Zenmuse X7, we took our color science to the next level,” continued Pan. “We consulted the world leading authorities in color science, Technicolor. With their guidance, our engineers developed an optimized curve for the X7 allowing more latitude without sacrificing image quality.”

DCCS features a new D-Log Curve and D-Gamut RGB color space to give more flexibility and color options during the post-production process. The D-Log further extends the dynamic range, while the D-Gamut RGB color space preserves more color information to support the most demanding filmmaking scenarios, providing accurate color for quick and easy post-processing.

The new EI Mode mimics the way a film camera works to help cinematographers capture as much information as possible in every scene while balancing the dynamic range and noise with different log curves for more flexibility during the post-production process.

The Zenmuse X7 gimbal system weighs just 631 grams with the 16 mm lens. The DJI Inspire 2 has a flight time of up to 23 minutes with the Zenmuse X7. Fllow the link for more info about the Zenmuse X7.

The Zenmuse X7 camera is priced at $2,699. The 16 mm, 24 mm and 35 mm lenses will be available for $1,299 each, and the 50 mm for $1,199. Customers can purchase the Zenmuse X7 prime lens combo including all 4 lenses for $4,299. The system will start shipping in early November 2017 from store.dji.com, in DJI Flagship Stores and through DJI Authorized Dealers worldwide. DJI Care Refresh will be available for the Zenmuse X7 camera gimbal system as well as for the Inspire 2 drone.

