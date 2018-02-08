FilmConvert starts 2018 with a new camera profile, and it’s for the Lumix GH5s, Panasonic’s camera for videographers.

The most recent profiles launched by FilmConvert were for DJI X5R and RED Weapon, at the end of 2017. Now the company is offering the first camera profile for the Panasonic GH5s, ready for potential owners of the camera to download and prepare for when the camera launches.

The Panasonic Lumix GH5s is not available yet, but FilmConvert manage to get a pre-release version of the camera, through Panasonic New Zealand, and got to work on a profile for the mirrorless Micro Four Thirds system. Announcing the profile, the people at FilmConvert wrote this: “If you’re a fan of the GH5 (as we are!), you’ll know what the GH5s offers – dual-ISO for high-performance low-light shooting, similar to dual-ISO on the Varicam range.”

According to FilmConvert’s camera and color engineer, “the only thing missing from the GH5 is now on the GH5S. Happy Days!”. The profile now announced for the Panasonic Lumix GH5s can be downloaded directly from FilmConvert’s website, following the link.

FilmConvert is committed to supporting the largest range of industry-leading cameras in its software, and will continue to support new cameras and firmware as they come out. The company is always interested into receiving feedback from users, to know which cameras are important and integral to their workflow, and is happy to receive requests for camera profiles that are not yet on the growing collection now available.

With a wide range of popular cameras “profiled”, FilmConvert continues continue to work directly with camera companies to bring users the latest profiles. The company believes that Filmmaking should be enhanced by technology, leaving no limitations, so they are “giving the power back to the filmmaker by providing software that delivers beautiful colors, leaving you to create beautiful stories.”