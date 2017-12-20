RED Weapon: the last profile for the year

There’s something special about the human species and special dates. When we transition to a new year, FilmConvert just announced it’s launching the last camera profile for the year. For a RED camera.

RED Weapon: the last profile for the year

A camera profile for the RED Weapon with a Helium 8K sensor is FilmConvert’s last offer for 2017, while promising some special high-profile releases for 2018.

FilmConvert had already two other camera profiles available for RED, for the One and for the Dragon, and now they introduce the third profile, for the RED Weapon with the Helium 8K sensor. The team behind the profiles says that “RED should need no introduction at this point – since the RED One, they’ve consistently pushed the boundaries of digital cinema camera technology, both in resolution and color reproduction. The Helium 8K sensor is a Super 35mm, capable of shooting motion and stills in 8K 2.4:1 at up to 75 frames per second (fps), or 8K Full Format at 60 fps.”

Now, FilmConvert have designed a profile for this sensor, with full support for the new IPP2 color science. If you’ve shot on other RED cameras using IPP2, this profile will also be your best bet for color matching. This new profile is the last camera profile for 2017, putting an end to one year where the FilmConvert team was busy putting out new data packs for different cameras, including, recently, profiles for the Sony AX700 and the DJI X5R. Work never stops, and they are already working on some special high-profile releases for 2018!

FilmConvert camera profiles are dedicated data packs that increase the color accuracy for your footage.The data packs work in both the FilmConvert plugins and standalone grading software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.

The collection of camera profiles covers everything from iPhone to Arri cameras, but the team is always listening to requests from users for new camera profiles, so if you don’t find one that suits your particular camera on the website, get in touch with FilmConvert.


LED, the convenient yet dangerous light source

First Virtual Reality guidelines at CES 2018

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

