Simmod Lens introduced a new magnetic color-accurate IR Neutral Density (IRND) solution for ARRI Signature Zooms and Primes, available in ND 0.3, ND 0.6, ND 0.9, ND 1.2 and clear uncoated.

As part of the company’s goal to make lens modification SIMple, affordable, and empowering for end-users to perform their own cine modding, providing best possible solutions for today’s cine professionals, Simmod Lens announced at the end of April the launch of an innovative new magnetic color-accurate IR Neutral Density (IRND) solution for ARRI Signature Zooms and Primes, plus stills lenses converted using Simmod’s own LPL mount conversion kits. Magnetically attaching to the rear of compatible lenses, the Simmod Lens Full Spectrum Essence IRND Filters for LPL and Signature Primes are available in ND 0.3, ND 0.6, ND 0.9, ND 1.2 and clear uncoated.

The new Full Spectrum Essence IRND filters use the latest filter technology to guarantee minimum color shift and near-perfect skin tones. Simmod Lens notes that “when scientifically measured, a superior transmittance curve is achieved across the full spectrum – hence the filters completely reduce the light uniformly throughout the entire spectrum and also retain the ultraviolet and infrared frequencies needed for proper imaging. The end result is colors that are as close as possible to the original color tone, making it ideal for post production.”

The LPL Essence Rear Magnetic filter system was first introduced with the Simmod rear diffusion options. With the addition of the new IRND options cinematographers now have the ability to change ND or diffusion incredibly quickly and easily. After installation, changing filters takes seconds, with each Essence filter popping into place with a reassuring click. It also has the advantage of being smaller and lighter than screw-on or matte box-mounted filtration. One small, single filter size fits multiple lenses and there is no need for heavy matte boxes, multiple step-down rings, or larger, more expensive filters for wide-angle lenses.

Here is some more information, from Simmod Lens, with a detailed explanation of the Essence filter system:

The Essence filter system in detail

The Essence filter system fits onto the magnetic rear mount of ARRI’s Signature series lenses, as well as Simmod LPL-converted stills lenses. It comprises a magnetic pilot guide ring that screws onto the rear of the Simmod LPL mount, plus any one of the Essence filters snapped onto it. All Simmod regular LPL conversion kits already come as standard with a rear pilot (non-magnetic) guide ring that screws onto the LPL mount (this guides the lens into the camera body or adapter when mounting it and has a 55mm thread at the rear, allowing users to use most regular 55mm screw-on filters for rear filtration if desired). To use the Simmod LPL Essence Rear Magnetic Filters, users must remove the original pilot guide and replace it with the new Essence magnetic pilot. Once screwed into the LPL mount it allows the rapid attachment of a magnetic filter to the rear.

Each Essence filter is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and has a knurled edge for an easy and secure grip. There are a total of 12 magnets on each ring for superior attachment, guaranteeing that it will not accidentally detach. Every filter also comes in its own protective case.

Magnetic rear lens filters have previously only been available on high-end cinema lenses at high cost. The innovative Essence filter system now offers a cost-effective solution for any vintage stills lens user willing to embrace the LPL mount system from Simmod Lens.

Shimmed for perfection

When an additional glass filter or element of any kind is introduced, it slightly changes the back focus of the lens. This typically results in infinity focus going past the infinity mark of the lens. If the lens is calibrated correctly it will still go to infinity, but if accurate distance markings are required then the lens must be shimmed.

Once a lens set is correctly shimmed for use with the filters they do not need to be adjusted again when changing between filters or focal lengths. If no ND is required the magnetic clear uncoated filter can simply be installed to maintain the correct flange distance. The Simmod Essence system ensures that any focal length can be used without any impact on focusing. Each Simmod LPL conversion kit also comes with shims as standard and if more are needed they can be purchased via the Simmod website. Shims are available for Leica R, Nikon F, Olympus OM, Contax Zeiss, Canon FD, and Mamiya 645’s.

Why LPL?

The physical design of the LPL mount is what makes the Essence magnetic filter system possible. By designing a modern mount with a shallower flange distance and wider opening, ARRI’s engineers provided the space required for a rear filter system. With the ease of adaptation of vintage stills lenses to LPL using Simmod Lens mounts, it is clear that the LPL mount is far more flexible than the older PL or EF mount systems.

Price and availability

Each Simmod Essence filter costs USD 149. A complete kit of ND 0.3, ND 0.6, ND 0.9, ND 1.2 Full Spectrum Essence IRND Filters is available for USD 499.