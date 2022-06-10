ProVideo Coalition has boots on the ground for the 2022 Cine Gear LA EXPO 2022 being held at the LA Convention Center from June 9 – 12. We’ll be bringing you various videos throughout the weekend using Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud technology.

First up is a stop by the ARRI booth.

ARRI is a hot ticket at Cine Gear as the recently announced, and all new, ARRI ALEXA 35 digital cinema camera is on display. ARRI walks us through the various features of the camera including the body of the camera, some of the features of the new sensor and color science behind this brand new camera.

We also look at the ARRI Orbiter, ARRI’s ultra-bright, tunable, and directional LED lighting fixture.