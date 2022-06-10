Post Production

Cine Gear 2022 – ARRI ALEXA 35 and the ARRI Orbiter

Cine Gear 2022 - ARRI ALEXA 35 and the ARRI Orbiter 1
Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
June 10, 2022
Comment

ProVideo Coalition has boots on the ground for the 2022 Cine Gear LA EXPO 2022 being held at the LA Convention Center from June 9 – 12. We’ll be bringing you various videos throughout the weekend using Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud technology.

First up is a stop by the ARRI booth.

ARRI is a hot ticket at Cine Gear as the recently announced, and all new, ARRI ALEXA 35 digital cinema camera is on display. ARRI walks us through the various features of the camera including the body of the camera, some of the features of the new sensor and color science behind this brand new camera.

We also look at the ARRI Orbiter, ARRI’s ultra-bright, tunable, and directional LED lighting fixture.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
arri ARRI ALEXA 35 ARRI orbiter

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Alexa LF on set

4K Great

Written by Phil Rhodes
June 3, 2022
Keen observers may have noticed that a well-known manufacturer of cinematographic tools has recently released a new camera. People...