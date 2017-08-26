Canon EOS 80D gets a FilmConvert profile

Much requested, the profile for the Canon EOS 80D is now available to download, for free, from FilmConvert’s website.

By Jose Antunes August 26, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

Canon EOS 80D gets a FilmConvert profile

FilmConvert continues to develop and distribute camera profiles for different models and brands, and the EOS 80D gets its profile this Summer.

After the Sony a6500 and Canon 5D mkIV, it is time for the EOS 80D to get a much expected camera profile. FilmConvert says that “the Canon 80D has been a highly requested camera from our users, due to its versatility for still photographers moving into video” and so they prepared this profile, launched in time so you can end yous Summer days testying it, in time for the first Fall video captures.

The camera, which was very well received, features the dual-pixel autofocus system that these days is mandatory in higher-end Canon models, including the Cinema EOS cameras, and can shoot up to 1080p60 video. The body also features 26 custom functions and user-assignable buttons to enable quick set up and shooting. The FilmConvert profile, says the company, includes all the video picture styles shipped with the camera: Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Neutral and Faithful.

As usual, the FilmConvert camera profiles are dedicated data packs that increase the color accuracy for your footage. The data packs work in both the FilmConvert plugins and standalone grading software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.

FilmConvert continues to invite users to request support for their cameras, in case it is not available yet, and add a foot note which is important: “If we don’t have an exact match for your camera, never fear! You can still use our software to achieve a stunning result. We advise you to have a play with some of the different camera profile packs, especially within the same manufacturer.”

It should be noted that these Camera Packs, for those using FilmConvert software, need the latest version of the program for for full compatibility.

FilmConvert is committed to supporting the largest range of industry-leading cameras in their software, and they’ll continue to support new cameras and firmware as they come out.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

REVIEW – Trapcode Suite 14 from Red Giant Software

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Spectral shoulder bags keep thieves at bay

Spectral shoulder bags keep thieves at bay

August 23, 2017
Your guide to capture the Great American Eclipse

Your guide to capture the Great American Eclipse

August 17, 2017
Yongnuo YN686EX-RT, a lithium-ion flash for Canon

Yongnuo YN686EX-RT, a lithium-ion flash for Canon

August 10, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails