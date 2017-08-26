FilmConvert continues to develop and distribute camera profiles for different models and brands, and the EOS 80D gets its profile this Summer.

After the Sony a6500 and Canon 5D mkIV, it is time for the EOS 80D to get a much expected camera profile. FilmConvert says that “the Canon 80D has been a highly requested camera from our users, due to its versatility for still photographers moving into video” and so they prepared this profile, launched in time so you can end yous Summer days testying it, in time for the first Fall video captures.

The camera, which was very well received, features the dual-pixel autofocus system that these days is mandatory in higher-end Canon models, including the Cinema EOS cameras, and can shoot up to 1080p60 video. The body also features 26 custom functions and user-assignable buttons to enable quick set up and shooting. The FilmConvert profile, says the company, includes all the video picture styles shipped with the camera: Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Neutral and Faithful.

As usual, the FilmConvert camera profiles are dedicated data packs that increase the color accuracy for your footage. The data packs work in both the FilmConvert plugins and standalone grading software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.

FilmConvert continues to invite users to request support for their cameras, in case it is not available yet, and add a foot note which is important: “If we don’t have an exact match for your camera, never fear! You can still use our software to achieve a stunning result. We advise you to have a play with some of the different camera profile packs, especially within the same manufacturer.”

It should be noted that these Camera Packs, for those using FilmConvert software, need the latest version of the program for for full compatibility.

FilmConvert is committed to supporting the largest range of industry-leading cameras in their software, and they’ll continue to support new cameras and firmware as they come out.

Was This Post Helpful: