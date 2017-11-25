From Black Friday to Cyber Monday and beyond, the 2017 Black Friday list of deals ProVideo Coalition compiled for its readers does not cover every deal on Earth. Still, the title for this addition to the list makes sense. Here are some deals still running that you might want to check. Don’t forget to look at the previous lists published during the week leading to Black Friday. You’ll find the links to them at the end of this article.

Vegas Pro 15 until November 30

VEGAS Pro 15 provides a new, modern UI, new features, cutting-edge hardware acceleration and more. And the new update raises the efficiency bar even higher with just released features, like Event Healing and File Swapping, to further support the most efficient editing experience anywhere. Now is the perfect time to upgrade to any of the VEGAS Pro family of products and get NewBlueFX ColorFast 2! But hurry. This offer is only good until November 30, 2017.

HitFilm’s Thanksgiving

Arm yourself with our most powerful pack of professional software: HitFilm Studio. Edit and composite with HitFilm Pro — or scale up any editor you want with Ignite Pro VFX and preset plugins. Want to make big moves and complex animations? Be one of the first to tinker with our new motion capture software: Action Pro Beta. With 12 months of free updates and support and no subscription, HitFilm Studio offers 33% off until December 4, 2017. Meaning that for a limited time you can save up to €220.39. Get it now!

Photodex takes 20% off everything

Whether you want ProShow Producer or ProShow Gold, need to upgrade to version 9 or buy a complete version, Photodex offers you 20% off… everything. The offer extends to the entire collection of effects, including the recently released FX Pack 7. Save big on ProShow slideshow software. Use code 20THANKS2YOU during checkout and remember the promotion runs through midnight on November 28, 2017.

Miggo for Winter

Get ready for Winter… buying a Miggo agua Backpack Winter Package. Offering a vast assortment of products, and its special line of bags for rainy days and action photography, miggo offers 20% off on everything, from the backpacks and messenger bags to the camera raincovers or the Splat tripod, a take everywhere three-legged friend. Find more following the link to miggo. Remember, it’s a limited stock, for limited time.

Manfrotto’s special sales

Free Gifts, 50% off select items and more are ways for Manfrotto to celebrate 2017 Black Friday. Purchase any of the Metz flashes available and receive a FREE Lastolite EzyBounce card. Or go after a Gitzo Systematic tripod, some of which are on a clearance list with up to 50% off. Or purchase a Shoulderpod Professional Rig and receive a LumiMuse3. These are some of the deals available from Manfrotto USA. Follow the link for more and check the promotion dates.

Reallusion’s sales are real

Get 50% off on Crazy Talk Animator 3, the easiest 2D animation software, or 45% on iClone 7, the program that unifies the world of 3D Animation in an all-in-one production tool that blends character creation, animation, scene design and story direction into a real-time engine. These are some of the promotions available from Reallusion for Black Friday. Check the website for more info on all the products available, and remember the promotion ends November 27, 2017.

