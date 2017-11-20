The 2017 Black Friday is, as always, one of the longest days of the year, as it starts, in many cases, this Monday, and runs well beyond next Friday. Time to save on many products, some available for the first time through this promotion. We picked some of the best deals around, and will be adding more in the next days. Do come back for other 2017 Black Friday deals.

Teradek Bolt and more

2017 Black Friday starts this Monday for Teradek, and until November 27 it will be running. The key deals from Teradek are around its popular Bolt line of zero-delay products (500,1000 & 3000), where buyers can get complete deluxe kits for the price of a bare-bone system. Additionally, Teradek’s professional iOS monitoring solution Serv Pro will have its first ever promotion: purchase 2x Serv Pro systems and get a Teradek Link WiFi Router for free ($600 value). Check all good things Teradek is promoting!

FilmConvert plugins

For one week only, FilmConvert offers its software with 1/3 off the regular price. This is the biggest discount the company offers all year, so if you’ve put off getting FilmConvert in the past, now is your chance. FilmConvert enables you to add film color & grain to your video in a few simple clicks. With a range of market-leading cameras profiled, you can achieve precise, industry leading results even under the tightest deadline. Check the 2017 Black Friday deals.

Cyberlink’s deals

Different deals for different days mark the Cyberlink Black Friday offer. Valid until November 21, the 4-in-1 Holiday Bundle may be everything you need to explore what Cyberlink’s PowerDirector 16 has to offer. The NLE comes in a package with ColorDirector 5, a pro-level color grading software that’s simple for anyone to master, the new ActionDirector 3, the ultimate action cam accessory. Now with improved video & audio quality, and Travel Pack 5, a Premium vacation-themed effects to turn your travel videos into masterpieces, all for $59,99 instead of $264.93. Check for other Black Friday packages on offer.

Magix’s Crazy November

From Black Friday sales to Cyber Monday craze, Magix as it all, and it runs the whole November, explaining why the company calls this Crazy November. At Magix, prices are once again out of control, and you’ll have to go through the website to discover products in limited time special deals, premium bundles and weekly offers, at the best price guaranteed! The Crazy November promotions run until November 30 – that’s a long Black Friday and Cyber Monday and on some of the deals you can save up to $358.

A Sound Effect anniversary

Well, it may not be exactly Black Friday, but as the A Sound Effect shop turns 3 today, Asbjoern Andersen announced that to celebrate the event the website presents the biggest sound effects sale in the site’s history, with up to 80% (!) off 100s of excellent SFX libraries. There is also a bonus: you get the excellent Sampletraxx SFX pack (62 premium sounds) – and a special wildlife SFX pack from Thomas Rex Beverly – with ANY purchase right now.

edelkrone’s Black Friday

Black Friday at edelkrone means an opportunity to get some of the multiple products from the company you’ve been after for a while. There is a 5% discount on everything, and free shipping on all orders above €100. The deal is valid through November 27, 2017. Check also some of the bundles available, as you can spare up to €50.

Shootools offers 30%

Whether you want the Slider Modula 3 in 1, the AutoPan, the Slider ONE 40 or any of the other products from the Italian company Shootools, you’ll find you can get them with a 30% discount and free shipping. Follow the link to the company’s website to discover all the deals available from Shootools for this Black Friday.

