Both Blackmagic Design and TecnoTur have announced their 2024 holiday discounts. First I’ll share those from Blackmagic Design, followed by those from TecnoTur. Blackmagic just announced a limited time offer of 20% off DaVinci Resolve Studio, DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and Fairlight Desktop Console. The new special prices follow:

DaVinci Resolve Studio was US$295; now US$235

DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel was US$509; now US$395

DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel was US$859; now US$665

Fairlight Desktop Console was US$3,055; now US$2,445

Additionally, there is a limited time offer to receive a free Blackmagic Cloud Pod when you buy a Blackmagic Cloud Store 20TB or Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 8TB.

These offers are available for a limited time only. Learn more about DaVinci Resolve at www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve and Blackmagic Cloud Store at www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/blackmagiccloudstore.

TecnoTur’s 33% palindromic offer is as follows:

The following 33% discounts apply to most TecnoTur web hosting plans, both new orders and renewals, including:

Solo

Palindromic

Podcasting/Radio broadcasting (CombinedHosting)

Book Portal (promotion, links and direct sales with automatic download)

as well as the following accessories:

Maintenance

Website migration

The 33% discount cannot be combined with any other discount. It is not valid for domains or Membership plans. The discount code is Gratitude2024 (all together, without any space) for both new orders and renewals.

I wish you Happy Thanksgiving. For more information, visit TecnoTur.LLC.

About the pending price increase

TecnoTur has not adjusted its hosting or maintenance prices for more than a decade, but starting January 1, 2025, we will have to do so. On that day, the new information will be posted on the website. However, all current contracts (closed and paid before that day) will be honored at the current price. If you want to save even more, renew now and do so with the Thanksgiving discount.

