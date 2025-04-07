Aputure recently hosted its inaugural Super Secret Business Dinner, a private gathering designed to unveil its ambitious roadmap for 2025 and beyond. Held during the 2025 NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Conference, Aputure hosted the “Aputure Experience” or APEX at Vu Studios. The dinner gathered key business partners for an exclusive look at upcoming innovations. Ted Sim, President of Aputure, took center stage with his characteristic enthusiasm, although the event faced minor AV issues and provided fewer updates on sister companies than expected.

Aputure, a beloved brand among filmmakers and content creators, has built its reputation by constantly evolving to meet the needs of its users. This year’s announcements suggest the company remains steadfast in expanding its product lines and improving customer support.

Among the standout announcements, Aputure unveiled essential accessories for the new XT52, including a Parallel Beam 70 Reflector and CF16 Motorized Fresnel. Another standout announcement was a new Sidus One update that can automatically pair fixtures to Lumenradio using Bluetooth, we’ll have more details on this soon. However, what truly resonated with attendees was Aputure’s renewed focus on customer service. Recognizing past frustrations, Aputure announced the launch of new warranty repair centers alongside a groundbreaking service certification program tailored for rental houses and authorized dealers. This initiative aims to simplify and expedite out-of-warranty repairs, dramatically enhancing user experience and support satisfaction.

Under the broader umbrella company Amgreat, Aputure operates alongside sister brands amaran and Deity, each targeting distinct segments of the production community. amaran is making notable strides in the creator space, announcing two new desk lights—the Verge and Verge Max. These products underscore amaran’s commitment to the growing creator market, providing powerful yet accessible lighting solutions ideal for compact home studios or streaming setups. Additionally, amaran hinted at another exciting release: a flat-body point source fixture reminiscent of the Zhiyun Molus series, signaling continued innovation in portable lighting solutions.

Meanwhile, Deity, Amgreat’s audio-centric brand, generated significant excitement by revealing plans to release its first-ever production sound recorder in 2025. This product is eagerly anticipated by filmmakers and sound professionals alike, promising to offer robust audio management capabilities that align with Deity’s reputation for high-quality yet accessible audio solutions.

Overall, Aputure’s first Super Secret Business Dinner provided compelling insights into the company’s direction, showcasing an impressive dedication to expanding its ecosystem and addressing user feedback directly. By enhancing repair infrastructure and unveiling innovative products across all brands under the Amgreat umbrella, Aputure and its sister companies Deity and amaran are setting the stage for a promising year ahead. Filmmakers, creators, and production companies can look forward to a variety of thoughtfully designed tools aimed squarely at elevating their creative workflows and professional outcomes.