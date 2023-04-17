Check Out The Blackmagic Updates Straight From NAB Show 2023 in Vegas!

Courtesy of NAB Show 2023, loads of Blackmagic Design updates and announcements are here for DaVinci Resolve URSA, BMPCC, Atem Switchers, DeckLink, and more.

Cinematographer Kenny McMillan and Bob from Blackmagic Design break down all the news straight from the (comfy and carpeted) floor of Blackmagic’s booth at NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas!

All of Blackmagic Design’s Press Releases are also available on the Blackmagic Design website.