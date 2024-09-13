Teradek announces the upcoming release of CTRL.5, an extensively customizable lens control handset with its own operating system, CTRL.OS.

CTRL.5 is the new heart of the Teradek RT wireless lens-control system, a project that the company has been dreaming about releasing for a long time.

Teradek’s CTRL.5, which the company says is “the new heart of the Teradek RT wireless lens-control system”, combines an ultra-bright five-inch SmallHD display with CTRL.OS, a custom iteration on SmallHD’s PageOS page-based software toolkit, specifically designed for camera assistants and focus-pullers. A new graphic-rich lens mapping tool allows users to create, browse and select lenses mapped to pre-printed focus rings, allowing for rapid changes in the heat of production. Users can access saved configurations faster via the touchscreen or one of eleven programmable user buttons.

CTRL.5 has its own operating system: CTRL.OS, a proprietary software toolkit that evolved from sister company SmallHD’s award-winning PageOS. Greg Smokler, VP of Cine Products at Creative Solutions, says that “CTRL.5 is the project that we’ve been dreaming about releasing ever since Kris Bird and RT Motion joined Creative Solutions; a culmination of design and development effort across so many of our teams”, and adds “the result is a next-gen focus pulling platform with open ergonomic design, built around a powerful technical architecture that will keep the system ‘future proof’ with new features and integrations for years to come.”

Hardware features in the CTRL.5 include user adjustable friction knob, interchangeable custom grips, interference-resistant FHSS 2.4GHz wireless, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity. As with previous RT handsets, a 5-pin USB enables SmallHD overlays, meaning assistants never have to take their eyes off their monitor.

CTRL.5 offers a variety of accessories

Touchscreen user Interface leverages the power of CTRL.OS, making CTRL.5 the first FIZ handset on the market with its own proprietary operating system. Users can customize a wide range of functions including digital marks, automatic calculations, focus scaling, pointer-color customization, axis lock/unlock, Metric/Imperial unit selection (via pre-marked rings), and third-party rangefinder support.

Teradek says that “future integrations include WiFi Camera Control for RED cameras, expanded customizations from third-party rangefinder systems and more.”

CTRL.5 is fully cross-compatible with the entire Teradek RT Lens Control Ecosystem.

It seamlessly integrates with the MDR.S receiver, the expandable MDR.X receiver, the TOF.1 rangefinder, and the MOTR.S and MOTR.S MAX lens motors. CTRL.5 also works with legacy RT receivers and motors.

The customizable lens control handset CTRL.5 offers a variety of accessories, which are sold separately. Those include the all-new Bolt-On Monitor Hinge Cube, Kickstand, Neck Strap, Hand Strap, and Hand Grip.

“CTRL.5 packs everything users love about CTRL.3 into an even more advanced handset, loaded with customizable buttons and the most set-proven user interface toolkit around,” adds Colin McDonald, Teradek Cine Product Manager. “Our engineers went above and beyond to make it powerful, durable, customizable, and future-proofed to enhance any focus puller’s ever-changing daily challenges.”