Anton/Bauer, a leading manufacturer of mobile power solutions for broadcast and cinematic equipment, has announced the launch of Anton/Bauer Fleet Management cloud platform.

The new Fleet Management system gives productions real-time insight, predictive maintenance, and total control over every Anton/Bauer battery and chargers.

Designed for today’s global and fast-moving production environments, Anton/Bauer Fleet Management provides real-time visibility into the health, status, and usage of every connected Anton/Bauer smart battery and charger, no matter how many units are in operation. The platform enables proactive maintenance, seamless firmware updates, and smarter planning for capital investment, ensuring productions can minimize downtime and maximize uptime.

“Productions run on power. If your batteries fail, your set stops,” said Andrew Hutton, Head of Product Management – Anton/Bauer. “Fleet Management gives our customers total visibility and control over their power strategy. By putting live data, predictive maintenance, and remote updates into one easy-to-use dashboard, we are empowering productions to keep cameras rolling and crews focused on creativity, not troubleshooting.”

Key features of Anton/Bauer Fleet Management:

Real-time monitoring of all Anton/Bauer batteries and chargers

Automatic upload of health, usage, and error data for every unit

Custom alerts for performance deviations or required updates

Exportable fleet summaries for reporting and analysis

Data visualization tools to plot usage trends over time

User-level access control for distributed teams and rental customers

Remote firmware updates across an entire fleet (feature coming soon)

Fleet Management is accessible from any browser and grows with the user’s needs, from managing a single battery to coordinating thousands across global locations.

This launch marks the first product release from Anton/Bauer’s newly integrated engineering team. The team combines Anton/Bauer’s long-standing power expertise with Teradek’s background in advanced cloud and data systems, bringing a renewed focus on connectivity, software innovation, and iterative development. Fleet Management is the first phase in a broader platform roadmap, with additional capabilities and refinements coming through future software updates.

“Anton/Bauer has always been about reliability and innovation,” added Hutton. “With Fleet Management, we are not just delivering power. We are delivering control. This is the next evolution in helping our customers reduce downtime, extend battery life, and optimize every asset in their fleet.”

The new Fleet Management platform is available now at www.antonbauer.com/fleet-management at no cost to Anton/Bauer users.

Anton/Bauer will be at IBC2025 to showcase EDEN, a clean-energy alternative to traditional battery and generator setups. Attendees of the show can also find more about the company’s products, including the new Fleet Management solution.