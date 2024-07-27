A leading provider of mobile power systems for the film and television industry, Anton/Bauer has launched the latest evolution in its award-winning VCLX range of block battery systems, the VCLX LI 1600.

A multi-voltage battery for cinematic production, the VCLX LI 1600 delivers more power than ever from a lightweight and IP65-rated weatherproof unit.

With more than double the power of the VCLX NM2 launched last year, while being lighter at just 25.5 lbs, the VCLX LI is a 1600Wh capacity battery that provides multi-voltage output (14.4V, 28V, and 48V) through two XLR4 outputs and one XLR3, offering seamless power to cameras, monitors, and lighting equipment, ensuring optimal performance for high-current demand devices.

For example, the company explains, “an ARRI ALEXA 35 rig could require about 300 watts at 28V DC—135 watts for the camera and another 165 watts for the monitor, wireless transmitter, wireless focus lens motors and receiver, focus assist, and lens light—the VCLX LI will power that package for 5.3 hours.”

“Our goal is to support the dynamic needs of cinematic production by continually innovating power technology,” says Andrew Hutton, Head of Products at Anton/Bauer. ” The VCLX LI 1600 embodies this commitment by offering exceptional power, a durable design, and advanced safety features, providing reliable and efficient power solutions for any production environment.”

Engineered for durability, the VCLX LI 1600 features a rugged anodized aluminum chassis with over-molded end caps and handle grips. The IP65-rated weatherproof case ensures go-anywhere power, while passive cooling technology eliminates fan noise, providing a silent operating environment. A 2.4″ color LCD screen offers real-time monitoring of remaining runtime, charge time, and active power draw.

Designed without an internal charger

Anton/Bauer notes that “bBuilt-in smart technology allows for real-time onboard diagnostics, ensuring maximum power efficiency and performance. The unit’s intelligent system calculates and displays power requirements from devices connected to the XLR3, XLR4, or USB ports.”

Designed without an internal charger to minimize heat buildup, the VCLX LI extends the battery cells’ lifespan and eliminates noisy cooling fans for silent operation. The external charger reduces the risk of unit failure due to component malfunction, maximizing investment longevity and equipment uptime.

VCLX units come with built-in fleet management capabilities, allowing users to download vital information via WiFi or USB. The comprehensive fleet management software provides insights into the battery’s learned capacity, cycle count, charge percentage, and error history, enabling efficient triage and rectification. This ensures more time on set and less time in the workshop.