Reliable in extreme conditions, with great capacity and small size are essential characteristics of the newest generation of batteries from Anton/Bauer. Meet the Dionic XT at Cine Gear Expo.

Now available for purchase, starting from $499, the new XT battery expands the popular Dionic battery series for broadcast and 14.4V cinema applications. Available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount, the high-performing and compact Dionic XT is a 14V Li-ion battery capable of delivering up to 12 amps, the battery was designed with one aim: to raise the bar on battery performance and reliability.

Wildlife filmmaker and photographer Bertie Gregory road-tested the new Dionic XT batteries in extreme conditions on the remote island of South Georgia, Antarctica. He noted, “The three things that stand out for me about the Dionic XTs are that they work really well in the cold (and it’s extremely cold here), they have great power capacity, and they allow me to save weight and space. As you can see, my setup is big and heavy, so the fact they’re so thin and weigh barely anything is key and makes my job much easier.”

You don’t need to travel to a remote island under extreme conditions to use the new batteries, though, as they offer powerful benefits to many types of customers. Cinematographers, directors of photography, and camera operators can count on the batteries’ extreme reliability, high capacity, and long life when working on location, anywhere in the world. Both V-Mount and Gold Mount versions are certified as transportable by air for long-distance jobs.

“As a replacement for our popular CINE and Dionic HC battery ranges — both of which are industry standards in the U.S. — Dionic XT sets a new benchmark in on-board battery management systems, performance, and reliability. Because Dionic XT is available in V-Mount as well as our own Gold Mount, customers worldwide can take advantage of all of the benefits of Anton/Bauer ownership and superior technology regardless of their choice of camera mount,” said Andrew Butler, Anton/Bauer product manager, Vitec Production Solutions. “Tested to the extreme, Dionic XT batteries give camera operators the confidence to go further and work longer to deliver outstanding images. Best of all, Dionic XT comes from Anton/Bauer, with our half-century track record of award-winning mobile power excellence.”

Available in two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — the Dionic series features ultra-high-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance even in the most demanding conditions — including extreme heat, humidity, and cold. Dionic XT’s superior cell technology is engineered for maximum cycle life, enabling the battery to be recharged many more times than other batteries for superior ROI and the lowest management overhead.

Dionic XT batteries not only work with Anton/Bauer’s complete line of battery charging systems, but they are also cross-compatible with competing brands’ charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting. Additionally, the batteries all feature USB (5.0V 2A) and P-TAP connectors for powering accessories, together with an easy-to-read LCD display for keeping track of run time and capacity.

The Dionic XT90 and Dionic XT150 will be shown publicly for the first time in Los Angeles at the Cine Gear Expo, June 1-2, on booth 15.