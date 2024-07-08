Anton/Bauer has announced that its pioneering sustainable power product, Salt-E Dog, has been awarded the Innovation Impact Award at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Technology Awards.

A 9kWh battery based on sodium chemistry, Salt-E Dog stands out for its ability to deliver consistent, reliable power that is both cleaner and more environmentally friendly than fossil fuel or lithium generators.

Anton/Bauer’s pioneering sustainable power product, Salt-E Dog, won the Innovation Impact Award at Royal Television Society Awards. The awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 4th, at the De Vere Wokefield Estate in Berkshire, England. The award recognizes the company’s forward-thinking approach to sustainability.

The Innovation Impact Award honors companies that have significantly advanced the broadcasting industry through innovation in the past year. This accolade recognizes Anton/Bauer’s exceptional achievements in developing the first sodium battery specifically designed for the motion picture and television industry. Salt-E Dog exemplifies forward-thinking and sustainable technology, providing a groundbreaking solution to traditional power sources.

Salt-E Dog, a 9kWh battery based on sodium chemistry, stands out for its ability to deliver consistent, reliable power that is both cleaner and more environmentally friendly than fossil fuel or lithium generators. With no noise and zero pollution, Salt-E Dog supports productions in meeting net-zero sustainability goals without compromising on quality or safety.

Anton/Bauer’s dedication to innovation and sustainability

Anton/Bauer’s legacy of industry innovation is well-established, with notable achievements including the introduction of the first camera battery mounting system, the industry’s first viewfinder battery fuel gauge, and the industry-standard P-Tap. The brand’s pioneering efforts have already been recognized with both an Emmy and an Oscar for outstanding achievements in science and engineering.

“As sustainability and reducing carbon emissions become increasingly vital in the entertainment industry, Anton/Bauer is committed to leading the way in minimizing environmental impact,” said Andrew Hutton, Head of Products at Anton/Bauer. “Salt-E Dog represents a significant opportunity for film and television production to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while offering a safer and more efficient alternative to fossil fuel or traditional battery options.”

“We are privileged to receive the Innovation Impact Award from the Royal Television Society,” added Nicola Dal Toso, the Divisional CEO of Videndum Production Solutions. “I would like to thank the judges and the RTS for recognizing the Anton/Bauer team’s dedication to sustainable product innovation.”

This latest award at the RTS Technology Awards follows another recent industry accolade for the Salt-E Dog, which won the Sustainability Impact Award at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. These recognitions underscore Anton/Bauer’s dedication to innovation and sustainability in the broadcasting industry.