A leader in precision filmmaking equipment, MYT Works is present at Cine Gear Expo 2024 with two new camera motion systems, the Constellation Shooting Star (CSS18) and the Verti-Lift.

Backwards compatible with existing MYT Works, the new systems are designed to give crews the means to expand their creative footprint. Discover prototypes of both at Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles.

MYT Works is at Cine Gear Expo to introduce the Constellation Shooting Star (CSS18) and the Verti-Lift, two innovative systems for horizontal and vertical camera motion. These cross-compatible tools give crews the means to expand their creative footprint, getting the shot even on days when time is tight, the location is a hike, or both.

The Constellation Shooting Star (CSS18) is a hybrid camera dolly system that combines the comfort and control of a studio-scale dolly, with the portability of a skater. Its namesake 18 wheels are configured in spring-loaded groups, which yield additional stability and smooth motion on both straight and circular tracks.

According to MYT Works, “the CSS18 runs on 12” or 24” tracks, as well as in floor and doorway dolly setups. Its modular design incorporates MYT Works’ patented 3-in-1 technology and exclusive “Quatripod Mode,” which allows the dolly to be lifted off the track to stand alone, without unmounting the camera. Key accessories include an adjustable swivel seat, telescopic legs, and a footrest for operator support. Weighing under 100 lbs, the CSS18 is the first truly portable camera dolly that can be set up by one person and transported in a large Pelican case.”

Born out of Frustration

The Verti-Lift is a vertical camera lifting device engineered for precise and silent vertical camera movement. It can be configured with a motor and module controllers, and/or a manual hand crank. Depending on the size chosen, it can be mounted below or even above the camera head. By bringing the ability to fine-tune camera height close to the camera itself, operators can work more ergonomically, without the need to adjust floor-level supports.

Both systems are backwards compatible with existing MYT Works lines as well as standard third-party gear, providing filmmakers with new options for precise, modular camera movement. A range of sizes and accessories are available for both systems, serving a range of camera sizes and creative needs (narrative, commercial, broadcast, live event, VFX, unscripted).

The new products continue a long line of solutions developed by the engineering, design, and manufacturing company in New York that specializes in the micro-manufacturing of professional camera motion equipment and technology for the film industry. The company’s motto, “Born out of Frustration” sets the path for its journey and goal: to solve the unique technical dilemmas faced by film professionals who seek precision and excellence in camera operation, through the creation of tools for Filmmakers in pre-production and production that are not available… like the Constellation Shooting Star (CSS18) and Verti-Lift, which, like all MYT Works gear, are engineered and produced in Brooklyn, NY.

Prototypes are being shown in LA

Etienne Sauret, founder and cinematographer, contextualizes the CSS18 within the history of camera dollies: “Despite significant progress in digital cameras and other equipment, the camera dolly has seen little technical improvement for decades,” says Sauret. The CSS18 is a “game changer” that offers smooth motion, ease of travel, and a modular design that allows for shots on and off the unit without unmounting the camera. Chad Kagan, head engineer, describes the Verti-Lift as an “exciting challenge” that allowed for collaboration between departments. “Our work on the Opti-Glide had shown us the incredible potential of integrating electronic and manual controls. When we reached this phase, it felt like we were right at home.”

Prototypes are being shown at Cine Gear Expo 2024 (Booth 264) on June 7-8 and at CineBeer (June 9) trade shows in Los Angeles, and production begins this summer. Purchases can be made direct from MYT Works. For more information regarding deposits, purchasing, and financing options, visit www.mytworks.com.