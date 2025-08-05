Teradek announced the launch of Camera Control functionality for Teradek RT’s CTRL.5 controller. WiFi Camera Control is now available for a wide range of RED and ARRI cameras.

Take control of your RED and ARRI camera by adding WiFi Camera Control licenses to your CTRL.5. Connect to your camera with WiFi and flexible IP network configurations.

The launch introduces a Camera page on the CTRL.5 display, enabling users to view real-time camera statuses and make basic configuration adjustments directly from the controller. Key camera settings such as ISO, FPS, shutter speed, and white balance can now be assigned to user buttons for fast access on set.

“Our goal with the CTRL.5 is to streamline the art of pulling focus,” said Colin McDonald, Product Manager, Cine, at Teradek. “Camera Control has always been part of our roadmap. After extensive testing, we’re excited to bring WiFi support for RED and ARRI cameras and we’re actively working on expanding to Sony and have plans for additional camera manufacturers. Since this feature wasn’t available at launch, we’re offering it free, for a limited time, to all current CTRL.5 owners and new buyers as a thank you for their patience.”

With WiFi Camera Control, CTRL.5 can access multiple cameras on the same network using IP configurations. Users have several flexible connection options:

Connect the CTRL.5 to the camera’s WiFi network

Connect the camera to CTRL.5’s built-in WiFi access point

Connect both devices to a shared router, like the Link AX

Enable remote camera control in off-set locations via IP

Camera Control is supported for a wide range of RED and ARRI cameras, including:

RED KOMODO, V-RAPTOR, DRAGON, MONSTRO, GEMINI

ARRI ALEXA 35, ALEXA Mini, ALEXA LF, AMIRA, and more

“We’ve worked closely with Beta testers to refine this feature, and their feedback has been invaluable,” McDonald added. “With Camera Control, we’re making a big step toward simplifying workflows on set.”