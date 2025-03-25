Although SmallHD and Teradek products are designed and assembled in America, the increased import tariffs still heavily impact the supply chain for both companies. The new prices will take effect on April 1, 2025.

SmallHD and Teradek announced that because of the impact the tariff increases they have made the difficult decision to adjust pricing on select SmallHD and Teradek products. Both companies says that “while we strive to maintain competitive pricing and absorb costs where possible, these adjustments are necessary to continue delivering the high-quality technology and support that our community expects.”

Both companies announced that to help offset the impact of these price changes, they will offer an opportunity to invest in SmallHD and Teradek solutions at a discounted rate. More details on this will be announced soon, according to the information shared by the companies, that added this final note: ”We appreciate our customers’ continued support and remain dedicated to the same level of innovation and quality that our community has come to trust.”

Teradek and SmallHD are both part of Creative Solutions, alongside Wooden Camera. Headquartered in Southern California, Creative Solutions designs and manufactures premium products for broadcasters, film and video production companies, independent content creators, and enterprise businesses. Creative Solutions products are used around the world for sports, news, live events, film and television production and online streaming. Creative Solutions has manufacturing and R&D centers in the US, UK, Europe and Israel.