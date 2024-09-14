SmallHD announces Ultra 10, the new 10-inch with optional Bolt 6 integration, up to 2000nits of brightness, touchscreen camera control, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and more in a highly mobile form factor.

Announced as SmallHD’s most versatile production monitor, the Ultra 10 Smart Monitor is designed for a variety of scenarios that take advantage of its unique size, feature set, and versatile accessories.

The largest SmallHD Ultra-Bright Monitor ever made, the Ultra 10 features sturdy multi-function knobs that enhance PageOS efficiency and navigation, daylight-viewable brightness, a Camera ID and Tally Light Module (sold separately) for multi-camera switching in studio mode, and 6G-SDI architecture for modern 4K video workflows. The monitor has an IP54 rating in a slender and highly mobile form factor.

“Ultra 10 is a new class of monitor with the versatility of a touchscreen handheld, combined with the powerful processing and larger viewing area of our 4K production monitors,” says Greg Smokler, VP Cine Products. “The larger 10-inch screen size really makes an impact on visibility and the ergonomics are so well-executed that you can use it in almost any conceivable production situation.”

Ultra 10 integrates with Teradek’s Bolt 4K and Bolt 6 wireless platforms, boasts an IP54 weather rating designed for harsh production environments, features internal Bolt 6 antennas on RX models, offers optional camera control, and comes loaded with the next-generation PageOS 6 software toolkit.

Designed for a variety of scenarios

The first and only 10-inch monitor from SmallHD, Ultra 10 is designed for a variety of scenarios that take advantage of its unique size, feature set, and versatile accessories–including studio monitors, director cages, and pursuit vehicles like helicopters and camera cars. Ultra 10 also offers many workflow advantages to focus-pullers and DITs looking for an intermediate display size with expanded and enhanced UX inputs.

Here is more information about the SmallHD Ultra 10 monitor:

Hardware Highlights

Powered by the same technology that drives SmallHD’s elite 4K production monitors, Ultra 10’s color-accurate touchscreen can display up to 2000nits of full-screen luminance for daylight visibility. Users can customize their PageOS workflow with front-facing custom function buttons, new multi-function rotary encoder knobs, a joystick, and slide lock. 6G-SDI inputs allow ingest and passthrough of 4Kp30 video for critical focus detail with true 1:1 pixel zoom on the 1920×1200 screen.

Internal Bolt 6 antennas on RX models make Ultra 10 the first 10-inch Bolt-integrated monitor with full Bolt 4K and Bolt 6 compatibility. There are dual 2-pin connectors to power accessories, a pogo connector for cine battery power passthrough, and ports for full-sized locking HDMI, locking LEMO 5-pin USB, full-sized SD card slot, and 3.5mm auxiliary headphone jack. Multiple ¼-20 mounting points with CS pinhole standard ensure full compatibility with ARRI and SmallHD spacing.

A removable Ultra 10 ARCA Rail with a 3/8″-16 threaded mounting point can be used with the Wooden Camera Ultra QR Monitor Mount. The monitor kit includes removable mounting brackets which allow the attachment of standard SmallHD monitor feet (included), provide additional 3/8″-16 threaded mounting points, and feature D-rings to protect the dials and monitor face.

Benchmark Ingress Protection and Ruggedization

Ultra 10 is SmallHD’s first IP54-certified monitor, defined as protection against ingress of liquids and fine particles, making it the most weather-resistant production monitor in its lineup. The machined-aluminum chassis includes raised edges that protect the display glass and shock-absorbing, user-replaceable silicone corner bumpers for impact protection and personalization.

New Ways to Navigate PageOS

SmallHD’s award-winning PageOS software can be controlled via Ultra 10’s touchscreen, joystick, large tactile buttons, and new multi-function rotary encoder knobs. The knobs offer long-push, short-push, rotary, and capacitive-touch functionality, giving the user the ability to change different tools, settings, and functions on the fly for maximum customization and efficiency. A long-push opens a configuration menu for changing and assigning tools to each knob, similar to User Button configuration. A short-push resets to default configurations, effectively “zeroing out” your changes. Capacitive-touch will show an at-a-glance status of how each dial is mapped, allowing users confidence to make the correct adjustments while the camera is rolling. The knobs provide quick and precise fingertip control over Exposure Assist, Focus Assist, Peaking, Multi-View, Color Pipe cycling, and a nearly endless list of adjustments, configurations and settings.

Integrated Teradek Bolt 6

Ultra 10 can be purchased with integrated Teradek Bolt 6 antennas in RX versions and is available with either 750ft or 1500ft maximum range. Ultra 10 RX kits will ship with handles, a padded neck strap, and a Wooden Camera Micro Battery Plate (GM or VM).

Smart Connectivity

A new built-in Wifi 6 module allows the monitor to connect directly to WiFi-capable cameras, and allow network connected configuration via the SmallHD Fleet Control application. Locking Ethernet and LEMO 5-Pin USB ports enable optional PageOS camera control anchored to every page for ARRI, RED, and Sony VENICE cameras. RX models support wireless camera control over the 5GHz and 6GHz frequency spectra (camera-control license sold separately).

Accessories

A quick-release sunhood (sold separately) clips securely into the front of the monitor without tools or screws, using hidden magnets for quick conversion to a 3- or 4-sided hood. It features an anti-reflective felt underside that protects the monitor glass when the hood closes and transforms into a durable protective cover.

A Camera ID and Tally Light Module (sold separately) attaches to the back of the monitor for instant camera identification and recording status in multi-camera setups.

A removable Front Handle (sold separately) offers exceptional maneuverability–and extra mounting options–when the monitor is deployed in a studio setting.