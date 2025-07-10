Built for on-set agility the new Quantum 27 from SmallHD is a 26.5” Quantum-Dot OLED monitor designed to deliver post-production image quality in a compact, set-friendly form.

Building on the foundations of the Quantum 32, launched in 2024, the Quantum 27 offers the same cutting-edge display technology in a smaller, more versatile chassis.

Ideal for multi-monitor setups for DITs and in video village, the Quantum 27 monitor utilizes Quantum-Dot OLED panels from Samsung Display – with whom SmallHD has an ongoing partnership -, that directly emit narrow-spectrum RGB light evenly in all directions, delivering uniform luminance of up to 1000nits, extending color gamut coverage to 99% of DCI-P3, and enabling an exceptionally wide viewing angle of up to 60 degrees. Consistent color reproduction across the entire screen allows for precise creative decision-making and ensures accurate calibration.

“The Quantum-Dot OLED panel is truly stunning, and we heard from our users that they wanted more flexibility,” says Matt Eidenbock, Product Manager for SmallHD. “The Quantum 27 offers the same incredible image quality as the Quantum 32 but in a more manageable size, making it easier to deploy multiple units and speed up decision-making on set.”

The Quantum 27 was optimized for set life by offering features like a handle and feet for easy handling as well as a Universal 100mm VESA mount and ARCA Rail on the back for easy mounting. This monitor includes dials for tactile control and is about 6lbs/3kg lighter than the Quantum 32. Power features include 2x 2pin LEMO power output, a USB-C power output, a USB-A power output and is compatible with either Gold Mount or V-Mount battery brackets.

PageOS powers the Quantum Series monitors, the intuitive monitor control center that has become ubiquitous on movie sets around the world. Adding to an already robust feature set that includes exposure tools like EL Zone, Waveform, Vectorscope, and Monitor Calibration Wizard with Calman integration, SmallHD’s next update will include new features and tools such as:

Simplified Color Pipe User Interface

New rotary control dials for improved tactile adjustment of tools and settings

Multi-view – compare multiple inputs, color pipes, and LUTs

WiFi adapter support for wireless monitor control

This monitor offers the perfect balance between post-quality monitoring and a lighter chassis that is easy to handle and rig on set, perfect for DIT’s and DP’s who demand performance with on-set reliability. Price? $11,499.00.

According to SmallHD the price includes $500.00 tariff surcharge, which is due, according to the company, to “recent volatile changes in foreign trade have resulted in increased tariffs on certain goods imported and exported between countries” that has “a direct impact on the cost of materials used to build monitors at SmallHD”. Tariff-related costs under Section 301, Section 232, and IEEPA for some of our components, SmallHD adds,”have increased dramatically, in some cases by over 100% and up to 170%, depending on the product and supplier.”