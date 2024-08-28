Using color for you monitor may be a way to express your individual style, and SmallHD now offers a range of customizable color options on the buttons and bumpers, for their Ultra 7 range of monitors.

The versatile, and ultra-bright monitor Ultra 7 from SmallHD now offers a range of customizable color options on the buttons and bumpers, as well as allowing filmmakers to personalize their gear while maintaining the rugged durability and advanced performance of the latest monitor to be released from SmallHD.

“We know camera crews use arts and crafts to express their individual styles…and sometimes even to ensure that critical equipment is differentiated between cameras on set. In the spirit of the endless hours spent cutting and applying color-coded tape, we’re offering the ability to order a custom Ultra 7 built with 10 different color options,” says Greg Smokler, VP of Cine Products at Creative Solutions. “This offering is something new for us, and we are excited to see how it is received by our community.”

11 colors available

Film crews have always used different ways to identify their gear, sometimes with just a tag on the body or a sticker, but the new offer from SmallHD really makes it easy, not only to express your individual style, but to clearly identify monitors used for different purposes. Or maybe you want all the monitors used by your studio to have the same distinctive look and color.

Each model of the Ultra 7 can be customized, including every variation of the Ultra 7 Bolt 6 RX and Ultra 7 Bolt 6 TX. Ultra 7 Bolt variants include a custom color Teradek antenna band that matches its monitor. The colors available are:

Red

Blue

Green

Yellow

Olive Green

Orange

Teal

Purple

Pink

Gray

(Original) Black

Ultra 7 boasts 2300nits brightness, 6G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 connectivity, and the award-winning PageOS platform for streamlined creative control. Adding custom-colored buttons and shock-absorbing bumpers does not affect the IP54 weatherproof rating, making these monitors just as rugged and durable as the original Ultra 7, according to SmallHD. Each custom color Ultra 7 is made-to-order at SmallHD. MSRP for a custom color of each model is $200 above the original price. This special customization is only available on SmallHD.com. (Wait time varies depending on color and availability.)