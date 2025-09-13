Wooden Camera announces the release of its new Accessory Collection for the FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55, which was first shown at Cine Gear Expo 2025.

FUJIFILM’s first step into the cine world already has accessories for it, as Wooden Camera announces its Accessory Collection, designed to meet the demands of any production.

The new Accessory Collection from Wooden Camera was created to be paired with FUJIFILM’s first cinema camera, the GFX ETERNA 55. The highlights of this collection include vital power solutions, mounting points all around the camera, and a modular top plate designed around the mechanics of this camera.

“We designed this collection with two goals in mind: expanding mounting options and streamlining power distribution,” said Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “The accessories included in this collection work together to achieve these goals and maximize the functionality of this camera on set.”

This collection includes a D-Box System, featuring a choice of a Gold Mount or V-Mount D-Box, a Power Strip, a link cable, and a D-Box Support bracket. The D-Box™ provides secure and reliable power distribution to accessories, while the Power Strip seamlessly integrates with the modular top plate for a streamlined setup. The new D-Box Support bracket secures the D-Box to the Riser Plate, preventing the D-Box from disconnecting from the camera. This ensures reliable power delivery for accessories such as the Bolt, Serv or Preston.

Multiple mounting solutions have been established all around this camera with the release of these accessories. From the modular Top Plate to the Rear NATO Rail and Side NATO Rails, each design works strategically around the features of this camera and provides mounting points for added versatility. The 3-part Top Plate provides mounting points and is compatible with both the native handle, and allows for different configurations based on the needs of each job.

The LPL mount allows ARRI LPL lenses to attach to the FUJIFILM GFX mount. By utilizing the camera’s native locking mechanism, this mount ensures that connected lenses remain securely fastened during operation, minimizing the risk of accidental detachment or movement.

“This camera is FUJIFILM’s first step into the cine world and our goal was to outfit it with the same features and added functionality that we offer to every other camera release,” said Aiello. “With these accessories, creators can slim down or build up their setups to meet the demands of any production.”

Shop the new accessories for FUJIFILM’s GFX ETERNA 55 at Wooden Camera.