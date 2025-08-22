Wooden Camera announced the release of its new Accessory Collection for the Sony Rialto Mini, expanding mounting and power options.

Designed around the unique compact form factor of the camera, the Wooden Camera accessories add functionality without compromising the intent to keep the build small.

The modular accessories now announced for the Sony Rialto Mini adapt to any shooting situation, says Wooden Camera. The collection introduces cage extensions, a rear plate for expanded mounting and power distribution, and a slim cage that maintains the compact form factor filmmakers expect from the Rialto Mini.

The accessories from Wooden Camera were designed to work together or separately while maintaining a small footprint. The accessories in this collection were also designed to be compatible with some of the previously released accessories for the Sony Rialto / Rialto 2.

“The unique size of the Rialto Mini created an interesting design challenge,” said Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “We needed to design a sturdy foundation for accessories while keeping the rig small enough for tight shooting environments. By adapting proven designs and tailoring them for this camera, we’ve built a system that balances functionality with flexibility.”

Key accessories Include:

Cage – Adds mounting points around the body, including two angled mounts. The two-piece design allows users to remove the bottom portion to maintain a low optical height.

– Adds mounting points around the body, including two angled mounts. The two-piece design allows users to remove the bottom portion to maintain a low optical height. Cage Extensions – Available as a Top Cheese Plate or Top Dual Rod Clamp. Both options work around the filter slot and expand accessory compatibility.

– Available as a Top Cheese Plate or Top Dual Rod Clamp. Both options work around the filter slot and expand accessory compatibility. Rear Cheese Plate – A plate for mounting the Rialto Power Strip in multiple positions, with an extension for attaching a Micro Battery Plate.

– A plate for mounting the Rialto Power Strip in multiple positions, with an extension for attaching a Micro Battery Plate. PL Support – A swappable lens support that aligns with the PL adapter’s optical height. Compatible with ARCA base plates and usable independently of the cage.

“We designed these accessories to address the specific challenges of the Rialto Mini,” Aiello added. “From maximizing mounting points to maintaining a lightweight, compact rig, this system gives filmmakers the tools they need without compromising form factor.”

The Rialto Mini Accessory Collection from Wooden Camera is available now. Explore the full lineup at www.woodencamera.com.