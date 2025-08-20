Wooden Camera expands its range of modular accessories for different cameras with a new release, the Accessory Collection for the Sony FX2.

The new 3-piece cage system from Wooden Camera for Sony FX2 gives you mounting and accessory options without compromising size. Prices start at $174.00 for the half-cage module.

Designed with modularity and affordability in mind, the collection introduces more buying options than any previous Wooden Camera system — making it easier than ever, the company says, “to customize a rig based on the user’s needs, granting them the ability to add monitors, handles, mics, and other accessories.”

Designed for everything, from handheld and gimbals to full studio builds the collection offers half-to-full cage design that scales to your needs with industry-standard mounting points. The new design provides an abundance of mounting points along the top and side of the camera, and it is compatible with native Top Handle or Ultra Handles.

“We understand the target market for this camera, and it was important for us to meet these creators with competitive pricing,” said Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “We kept the design simple but impactful—ideal for both run-and-gun setups and larger, more built-out rigs.”

Key accessories include:

Top Plate – A minimal, mounting plate inspired by Wooden Camera’s FX3 design, adding industry-standard mounting points compatible with carry handles and other accessories

Cage L-Bracket – A half-cage that protects the FX2 while preserving the full range of motion of the camera’s pivoting EVF. Includes a cutout and clamp for HDMI cable management and a mounting point for an ARCA Riser.

Cage Grip – Securely attaches to the FX2 body, with a cutout for battery access and additional mounting points for accessories.

20mm ARCA Riser – Mounts to the Cage L-Bracket in two orientations: perpendicular for traditional cine builds, or parallel for photography-style setups.

In a shift from the traditional Elite and Core systems, Wooden Camera now offers users the ability to choose between Half Cage and Full Cage builds, giving users more buying options that ever before:

Full Cage: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, and Cage Grip

Half Cage: Top Plate and Cage L-Bracket

Core Cage System: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, Cage Grip, and Top Handle

Elite Cage System: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, Cage Grip, Top Handle, 20mm ARCA Riser, and LW 15mm Baseplate

“Our intention is to serve creators at every level,” said Aiello. “With high-end cameras, certain accessories are often assumed. But for the FX2, whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, we want to offer value and flexibility.”

Sony’s FX2 is now available for pre-order. Shop the new accessories at Wooden Camera.