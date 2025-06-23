The new collection from Wooden Camera was derived from learnings from the company’s previous designs, focusing on creating modular accessories interchangeable for different configurations.

The new accessories announced by Wooden Camera focus on improving strength and durability, saving time on set, and ensure users can get creative with their configurations, thanks to their modular design. The elements of this collection include options in Crossbars, Extensions, a Dovetail, and handles. This collection is offered, the company says, as à la carte accessories or curated kits.

“We know what an impact efficiency can make for camera operators, so that was the driving force behind the design of these accessories. We want to make life easier on set. Saving time and hassle from having to remove gear, go to a different setup, then add that gear back on– we know it can be a headache. So, we designed these accessories to minimize transition times, easily make adjustments, and ensure your gear is lightweight for the long days, but strong enough to last the rigors of set life,” says Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions.

A new partnership with ODI Grips

The kits vary in Crossbar options: 15mm Studio, 15mm LWS Handgrip, and 19mm Studio. Each Crossbar is designed for strength and includes a raised center design that can be used with studio builds because it clears the access points on dovetails, eliminating the need to remove dovetails before docking the camera on a tripod. The Crossbars also feature tightening knobs that have finger grooves for easy manual tightening as well as an uncommonly convenient center hole for tool tightening with either a 3/16” or 4mm hex tool. Each Kit includes 6” Extensions and our Rosette Handgrips.

The Rosette Handgrips introduce a new partnership with ODI Grips, the world leader in grip technology, to offer camera operators a durable material while providing all-day comfort. The metal parts of the grips were designed with a cutout hole pattern and manufactured with 7075 Aluminum, ensuring a lightweight design without compromising on strength. Compatibility is key with accessories, so each grip includes a 32mm rosette to attach the grips to extensions, crossbars or directly to camera cages. The handgrips were designed to be compatible with any third-party 135mm grip with a single lock.

There are 3 length options for the Extensions: 4”, 6”, and 8”, and each includes a center ⅜”-16 and 2x ¼”-20 mounting points. The unique pentagonal design shaves away extra weight but maintains the structural integrity and strength of the machined 7075 aluminum. The Extensions are designed with a 5-degree offset to clear lenses when attached to camera cages. The kits can also fold down to store conveniently in on-set equipment bags.

Future additions planned

This collection also includes a new design for the 12in Safety Dovetail that features an ARCA rail at the bottom for use with our ARCA Shoulder Plate. This Dovetail includes 2x ¼”-20 screw holes for attaching to the Crossbar that is included in the new Shoulder Rig (coming soon).

Expected by the Fall, future additions to this include a new Shoulder Rig, Shoulder Pad, and Handgrip Extensions.

“For this collection especially, we focused on the little details that will help make life easier on set. Rigs that can go from a tripod to a handheld setup in seconds, knobs that can be tightened by hand and/or using a tool, and accessories that can work in multiple configurations– we are proud to release a handheld system that aligns with the designs of our latest releases for camera-specific accessories. We anticipate that this collection will only grow from here, once we get feedback from our customers on this release, I’m sure we will find more opportunities to develop more accessories,” says Aiello.

The Elite Handheld Accessories are now available for purchase through Wooden Camera’s website and select authorized dealers worldwide.