Wooden Camera announced the launch of a new line of products for the Blackmagic URSA cine cameras that are compatible with the 12K and 17K cameras.

The new line of products from Wooden Camera includes meticulously designed accessories that complement the Blackmagic URSA cine cameras specific design and promote efficiency.

Now available for purchase through Wooden Camera’s website and select authorized dealers worldwide, the URSA Cine 12K/17K Accessory System was designed with a goal in mind: add features to efficiently build out the camera without impeding ports or usability.

“Upon first inspection of the camera, we saw interesting features in the body design. We knew that airflow for this camera would be the top priority, so we mimicked the vent design in the ARCA Riser and Top Plate to ensure the accessories would not impede airflow. We ensured all switches and accessory I/O were left clear and designed the top plate to clear the XLR ports. When we saw the slanted back, we knew we wanted to build a wedge to improve the ergonomics for bigger builds,” says Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions.

Users who do not want to use the camera’s included B-mount plates will now have the option to add power and mounting with the 26V Gold Mount Plus D-Box and Wedge. One thing that makes the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K and 17K cameras difficult to build out for use on traditional film sets is the angled back. With the included wedge, it mounts directly to the back of the camera and sets the camera’s battery plate perpendicular to the camera, allowing the D-Box to mount additional accessories in line with your camera setup. In addition, ¼”-20 and ⅜”-16 mounting points are added to the top of the wedge, enabling additional mounting for accessories. This becomes important when the battery plates have cradles or other accessories attached, extending the camera’s length towards the back.

Wooden Camera will be offering two integrated systems as well as a-la-carte accessories. The Elite Accessory System is most suitable for someone who needs to add lots of accessories all around the camera. The system includes:

Riser Plate

ARCA Base Plate

Top Plate and Top Plate Extension Block

Top Plate Dual Rod Clamp

Ultra Handle (3/8″-16) Standard Kit

The Core System provides a strong foundation for filmmakers to build upon and includes the fundamentals:

Riser Plate

ARCA Base Plate

Top Plate

“When we designed this system, we knew users would need accessories that do not hinder the performance of the camera, but still allow them to build out a rig with the accessories needed on any cinema set. Rather than rush to market, we’ve put a lot of thought into creating accessories that promote efficiency and work around the unique build of this camera,” says Aiello.