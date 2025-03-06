Wooden Camera announces release of Gold Mount Plus D-Box and ARRI LPL Mount for Sony cameras, expanding the number of accessories available for different models.

Wooden Camera announced two new additions, the new Gold Mount Plus D-Box, compatible with Sony VENICE and VENICE 2, while the new ARRI LPL Mount is compatible with both models as well as BURANO.

Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions at Wooden Camera stated, introducing the new accessories, that “It has always been part of the plan to add to our accessories for Sony Cameras” adding “We’ve been designing more accessories that work with newer battery styles like Gold Mount Plus and B-Mount and with the popularity of our D-Box, we knew we had to make a new iteration of it.”

The onboard hot-swap capability with DC-In power ensures this D-Box has seamless transitions between power sources. For expanded accessory power distribution, the 5-pin EXT port enables connection to the VENICE Power Strip, allowing users to efficiently power multiple accessories. This upgrade is ideal for those who already own a VENICE Gold or V-Mount D-Box and want improved power efficiency without replacing their entire system.

Additional power flexibility

The Gold Mount Plus D-Box also includes 2x D-Tap connectors at 15V regulated, with a maximum 5.8A current rating shared between connectors, providing additional power flexibility for external accessories. Additional connectors include a 4-Pin XLR Cable that powers the camera body and an 8-Pin 2B connector for DC-In.

This D-Box also includes LED indicators for real-time updates:

DC IN – Green when powered through the 8-pin connector

BATTERY – Blue when the battery alone is powering the camera

3.8A – Red if an overload occurs

5.8A – Red if an overload occurs

According to Wooden Camera, the Gold Mount Plus D-Box can be purchased as a standalone accessory or as a system that includes a cable and Power Strip.

“Since the beginning, we’ve wanted to update our LPL mount to our Sony collection– because we know how important it is to lens data, we knew we had to do many rounds of testing to ensure that this functionality was perfected before we released this mount,” says Aiello.

The ARRI LPL Mount for Sony VENICE, VENICE 2, and BURANO allows seamless integration of ARRI Signature Lenses with Sony’s high-end cinema cameras, enabling direct lens pogo connections for full metadata pass-through. This mount transmits internal /i lens data from smart lenses or translated external lens data from remote focus motor drivers directly to the camera.

Any lens can be a smart lens

For external data transmission, users simply connect the LDT-R2 or LDT-V2 from DCS to record real-time lens values directly into the metadata headers of the camera footage, making any lens a smart lens.

The mount features high-precision manufacturing and accurate flareage, with flocked aluminum construction to minimize unwanted reflections and flare artifacts. It is factory-calibrated to industry standards and includes a shimmable design for fine-tuning flange depth.

For added versatility, the ARRI LPL to PL Adapter is fully compatible, allowing users to quickly switch from standard PL lenses to LPL lenses while maintaining full data pass-through.

This mount works with: