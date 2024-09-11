The Elite Accessory System components from Wooden Camera aim to open the possibilities of building out the Canon EOS C80, giving the camera a versatile base for quick transitions between setups.

Attendees of the IBC 2024 show should visit Wooden Camera at Stand 13.A05, for the world premiere of the new Elite Accessory System for Canon EOS C80. The collection features new designs like the Top Plate, a new ARCA Riser Plate, and NATO Side Rail as well as all-new accessories like the Canon ¼”-20 Ridge Plate.

“Delivering a set of useful and affordable accessories at the same time as the announcement of a camera is our team’s sole focus, and that’s exactly what we accomplished with this new EAS for the new Canon EOS C80,” says Dominick Aiello, Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “As with all our recent releases, we created an accessible, ergonomic, and adaptive system that camera owners can fully outfit on their camera or grow modularly as their project needs evolve.”

What makes this collection unique

The collection includes, as Wooden Camera revealed, an Elite Accessory System with Gold and V-Mount Battery Slide power options, a Core Accessory System allowing users to use the native Canon Carry Handle, and à la carte accessories for users to build their own system. It creates both a system that includes all the bells and whistles to start shooting efficiently, as well as a system that gives users the fundamentals to start shooting. À la carte accessories for this system include newly designed as well as existing accessories that are compatible with this camera. Wooden Camera’s recent releases always try to account for the use of existing accessories in consideration of its loyal community.

What makes this collection unique, the company adds, “is the 2-piece Top Plate, a C80-specific ARCA Riser Plate, the new design on the NATO Side Rail, and the Canon ¼”-20 Ridge Plate. The new Top Plate design allows users to remove the back portion of the plate, thereby allowing the use of the hot shoe with the Wooden Camera Top Plate. When not using the hot shoe, the back portion of the plate adds a secondary connection to help lock in the Top Plate on the Canon EOS C80. A connection point for battery slides was also incorporated here to allow a rod-less connection point for power options.”

The ARCA Riser Plate was designed to reflect the camera’s body design and allow expanded connectivity when using different lens mounts. This plate includes a lens support rod adding stability when attaching lenses, and a mounting point for battery slides when the connection to the top plate is blocked or a different setup is required.

Increasing the functionality of the camera

The new design of the NATO Side Rail includes an HDMI safety clamp to support the connector on the camera, as well as a Tape Hook mounting point to give users the option of relocating the tape hook off the camera. As always, the side rail includes ⅜”-16 and ¼”-20 mounting points down the rail, adding mounting points to the Operator’s side of the camera.

The Canon ¼”-20 Ridge Plate was specifically designed for users who want to use the Canon EOS C80 Carry Handle with Wooden Camera accessories. Because the Ridge Plate can be mounted in any direction, it opens up the option to mount compatible accessories.

“Because we work closely with Canon, and the fact that we can leverage existing designs, improving upon them to work with this new camera – we were able to turn this collection around quickly,” adds Aiello. “The modular nature of our designs ensures that most times, minor tweaks to design allow us to get our accessories to market quicker.”

This collection aims to open the possibilities of building out the Canon EOS C80. Each component increases the functionality of the camera on set by either adding real estate for securely mounting accessories, expanding power options, or giving the camera a versatile base for quick transitions between setups.