The MAGIX Pro Audio Team will be showcasing its audio engineering and mastering tools for the first time at IMSTA FESTA Toronto at the TUM – Rogers Communications Center in Toronto.

MAGIX teams up with senior mastering engineer Noah Mintz to demonstrate the newest versions of its professional audio tools, Sequoia 17 and Samplitude Pro X8.

MAGIX Software and the MAGIX Pro Audio Team announced it will be showcasing its groundbreaking audio engineering and mastering tools for the first time at IMSTA FESTA Toronto on November 23, 2024 at the TUM – Rogers Communications Center in Toronto. The team from MAGIX will be demonstrating the newest versions of its professional audio tools, Sequoia 17 and Samplitude Pro X8.

The demonstration has a goal: to elevate professional audio engineering and mastering to new heights. MAGIX has partnered with senior mastering engineer, Noah Mintz from The Lacquer Channel, a Canadian mastering studio located in North York, Toronto, to lead professional, high-end mastering and audio design demonstrations using Sequoia 17 at the upcoming IMSTA FESTA Toronto event. Follow the link more information or to register for the event.

Noah Mintz is a mastering engineer of 25 years at Lacquer Channel Mastering and has mastered many of Canada’s and the world’s top artists. According to Noah, his process is to “set the vibe while keeping true to the spirit of the mix, and Sequoia 17 is one of the key audio design tools in his pipeline.”

IMSTA FESTA is a celebration of music technology that brings manufacturers face-to-face with their product users. These consumer shows have something for all musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, music students and educators in the industry. These events include software exhibits and master classes, music industry panels and master classes, as well as song reviews. Some events will also feature a song competition, and the regional winner will be entered into the Annual IMSTA Songwriting Competition, where the first-place winner will be awarded the Grand Prize—a collection of software packages valued at over $5000.

The team from MAGIX Pro Audio, as well as master engineer Noah Mintz, will be on hand to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the features and capabilities of their leading mastering tools. Following are some of the key features attendees will experience during IMSTA FESTA Toronto.

Key highlights of Sequoia 17:

Object-Oriented Editing: Real-time application of plug-ins, AUX sends, EQ, and automation at object level for maximum flexibility;

32-Channel Surround + 3D Audio, Ambisonics and vector-based amplitude panning;

Visualizations and metering for different inputs, outputs and sub-mixes;

Source-Destination Cut: Enables working on source material and projects in parallel;

Live Editing Workflow: Unrestricted cut, preview, and export during recording;

Native Support of EuCon, Mackie Control and Mackie HUI-compatible control.

Support for 32-bit recording formats: Maximum dynamic range for pristine quality;

Auto-Conforming: Synchronizes sound from video and audio recordings, including export of EDLs;

ARA2 Support: Seamless integration of ARA2 plug-ins directly on track for a more immediate workflow;

Revised Comping: Quickly combines all of the best takes into one perfect version;

AudioWarp: Optimizes the timing of recordings in a non-destructive way;

Marker Track: Clearly marks objects with colors and notes for a perfect overview.

Key highlights of Samplitude Pro X8 include: