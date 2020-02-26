fbpx
News

MAGIX Software launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features

MAGIX announced that it has made significant enhancements to its award-winning loop-based mixing tool for musicians with the launch of ACID Pro 10 and the ACID Pro 10 Suite.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes February 26, 2020

MAGIX launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features

Composers, DJs, sound designers and film composers, rely on MAGIX’s ACID Pro for its loop-based music making features that revolutionized  the industry more than 20 years ago. ACID pro 10 just arrived!

Theo Green used ACID Pro as his “creative weapon of choice for Blade Runner 2049” and in 2018 the Sound Designer and Film Composer was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film. The professional says this about ACID Pro: “It lets me work so fast. Both cutting and layering audio clips and creating MIDI is a faster, more simplified workflow than any other DAW. Yet it has all the features I need, whether composing or sound designing. The quality of the mixdowns is clearer, less coloured than other DAWs. That’s why ACID has always been a part of my composition process.”

Now ACID Pro gets even better, with the new version, introduced by MAGIX this month. The company says that it has introduced significant enhancements to its award-winning loop-based mixing tool for musicians with the launch of ACID Pro 10 and the ACID Pro 10 Suite.

MAGIX launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features

ACID’s more than 20 years history

With this announcement, MAGIX is strengthening its commitment to developing the ACID Pro platform, while staying true to its roots as a powerful, elegant yet simple to use digital audio workstation (DAW) that complements musicians’ mixing and finishing workflows. ACID Pro 10 integrates seamlessly with a number of industry-popular DAW solutions and adds unique and innovative loop-based creations to their final mix.

ACID Pro revolutionized loop-based music making more than 20 years ago and always stood for inspiring loop-based music production. In 2016, MAGIX acquired the ACID product line along with other audio and video products, and has continued to develop the apps. ACID Pro Next and ACID Pro continue that tradition as powerful, fully-featured digital audio workstations with professional recording, editing, mixing and mastering tools for artists and producers.

With the updated versions MAGIX is continuing ACID’s heritage by adding many new professional features, instruments and effects and an all-powerful 64-bit architecture. With a new, sleek and modern interface and its innovative loop-based compositional environment, the software retains the simple, elegant workflow for which it has become renowned by musicians worldwide.

MAGIX launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features

Key new features in ACID Pro 10

The development team at MAGIX has invested significant resources to continuously improve and enhance the ACID Pro 10 workflow experience on which musicians worldwide have come to depend. Key new features include:

  • STEM MAKER 2: Version 2 of Zynaptiq’s AI-powered STEM MAKER Audio Source Separation technology delivers improved separation and higher processing speed. Its new ‘STRICT’ processing mode enhances separation even further while retaining most of STEM MAKER’s signature high-fidelity transient reproduction;
  • ACID Morph Pads: ACID Morph Pads deliver a creative effect assignment tool that enables musicians to morph between a diverse range of effect presets for instant, stunning results.
  • Celemony Melodyne essential 4: Melodyne is a powerful feature that enables musicians to isolate and manipulate music note-by-note by isolating tones and notes in any measure, changing pitch, duration or volume.
  • MIDI Playable Chopper with Auto Slicing: The MIDI Playable Chopper enables musicians to split a file into beats and samples and then play them back, much like a classic MPC-style sampler, but with no additional programming required. This powerful feature allows performing with audio, playing a complete tune in real time, and recording everything as new sample events for instant remixing simple and intuitive.

MAGIX launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features

Exclusive in the ACID Pro 10 Suite: Xfer Records Serum

Exclusive to ACID Pro 10 Suite is the Xfer Serum synthesizer, developed with a high-quality sound and a visually-stunning workflow-oriented interface designed to make creating and editing sounds fun, and without tedium. With thousands of presets created by some of the best producers in the world, Serum enables musicians to “go deep” when desired and create, import, edit or morph wavetables, and manipulate these on playback in real time.

ACID Pro 10 and the ACID Pro 10 Suite are available immediately and are priced at $199.00  USD and $399.00 USD respectively. Follow the link for more information, or to purchase ACID Pro 10. Follow this other link for a complete list of new features in ACID Pro 10 and ACID Pro 10 Suite .


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Learn Scratch – Part 5 – The Edit Module – Edit Modes and Timeline Submenu

Review: Wooden Camera Unified BMPCC4K/6K Camera Cage

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Audio Design Desk: real-time audio to video sound editing using AI
Post Production

Audio Design Desk: real-time audio to video sound editing using AI

OK, we’re all a bit tired of this AI story. But believe me, there...
VEGAS Stream: a new live streaming solution for VEGAS Pro workflows
News

VEGAS Stream: a new live streaming solution for VEGAS Pro workflows

VEGAS Creative Software extends content creation expertise to live streaming with debut of VEGAS...
MAGIX Software: ACID Pro Next nominated for NAMM 2020 TEC Award
News

MAGIX Software: ACID Pro Next nominated for NAMM 2020 TEC Award

Open a stereo file in ACID Pro Next and separate it into its component...
Mercalli V5 Suite for EDIUS: now with real-time video stabilization
News

Mercalli V5 Suite for EDIUS: now with real-time video stabilization

After a period of silence, proDAD is back with Mercalli V5 and the first...
Subscribe