Composers, DJs, sound designers and film composers, rely on MAGIX’s ACID Pro for its loop-based music making features that revolutionized the industry more than 20 years ago. ACID pro 10 just arrived!

Theo Green used ACID Pro as his “creative weapon of choice for Blade Runner 2049” and in 2018 the Sound Designer and Film Composer was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film. The professional says this about ACID Pro: “It lets me work so fast. Both cutting and layering audio clips and creating MIDI is a faster, more simplified workflow than any other DAW. Yet it has all the features I need, whether composing or sound designing. The quality of the mixdowns is clearer, less coloured than other DAWs. That’s why ACID has always been a part of my composition process.”

Now ACID Pro gets even better, with the new version, introduced by MAGIX this month. The company says that it has introduced significant enhancements to its award-winning loop-based mixing tool for musicians with the launch of ACID Pro 10 and the ACID Pro 10 Suite.

ACID’s more than 20 years history

With this announcement, MAGIX is strengthening its commitment to developing the ACID Pro platform, while staying true to its roots as a powerful, elegant yet simple to use digital audio workstation (DAW) that complements musicians’ mixing and finishing workflows. ACID Pro 10 integrates seamlessly with a number of industry-popular DAW solutions and adds unique and innovative loop-based creations to their final mix.

ACID Pro revolutionized loop-based music making more than 20 years ago and always stood for inspiring loop-based music production. In 2016, MAGIX acquired the ACID product line along with other audio and video products, and has continued to develop the apps. ACID Pro Next and ACID Pro continue that tradition as powerful, fully-featured digital audio workstations with professional recording, editing, mixing and mastering tools for artists and producers.

With the updated versions MAGIX is continuing ACID’s heritage by adding many new professional features, instruments and effects and an all-powerful 64-bit architecture. With a new, sleek and modern interface and its innovative loop-based compositional environment, the software retains the simple, elegant workflow for which it has become renowned by musicians worldwide.

Key new features in ACID Pro 10

The development team at MAGIX has invested significant resources to continuously improve and enhance the ACID Pro 10 workflow experience on which musicians worldwide have come to depend. Key new features include:

STEM MAKER 2: Version 2 of Zynaptiq’s AI-powered STEM MAKER Audio Source Separation technology delivers improved separation and higher processing speed. Its new ‘STRICT’ processing mode enhances separation even further while retaining most of STEM MAKER’s signature high-fidelity transient reproduction;

ACID Morph Pads: ACID Morph Pads deliver a creative effect assignment tool that enables musicians to morph between a diverse range of effect presets for instant, stunning results.

Celemony Melodyne essential 4: Melodyne is a powerful feature that enables musicians to isolate and manipulate music note-by-note by isolating tones and notes in any measure, changing pitch, duration or volume.

MIDI Playable Chopper with Auto Slicing: The MIDI Playable Chopper enables musicians to split a file into beats and samples and then play them back, much like a classic MPC-style sampler, but with no additional programming required. This powerful feature allows performing with audio, playing a complete tune in real time, and recording everything as new sample events for instant remixing simple and intuitive.

Exclusive in the ACID Pro 10 Suite: Xfer Records Serum

Exclusive to ACID Pro 10 Suite is the Xfer Serum synthesizer, developed with a high-quality sound and a visually-stunning workflow-oriented interface designed to make creating and editing sounds fun, and without tedium. With thousands of presets created by some of the best producers in the world, Serum enables musicians to “go deep” when desired and create, import, edit or morph wavetables, and manipulate these on playback in real time.

ACID Pro 10 and the ACID Pro 10 Suite are available immediately and are priced at $199.00 USD and $399.00 USD respectively. Follow the link for more information, or to purchase ACID Pro 10. Follow this other link for a complete list of new features in ACID Pro 10 and ACID Pro 10 Suite .

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now